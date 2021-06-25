0% Finance On Suzuki’s Iconic Katana

Do you have £2000 free as a deposit for a shiny new motor bicycle on a 0% deal? Were you looking for a bike that’d cost you no more than £268.05 per month, precisely? Lastly, does that bike need to be a modern iteration of a much loved classic? In an intangible corner of some part of multiverse somewhere, probably, there’s a place where that’s what everybody wants. In this reality, answering aye to all of the above will mean you’re part of a rather niche group, but the current offer on Suzuki’s semi-flagship naked should be tempting to many others.

The current 999cc Katana caused a bit of a stir when it was released, with praise and disappointment doled out in roughly equal amounts in terms of its styling. However, this isn’t too different to how the first was received, which went on to become a classic, so there’s plenty of time for this version to build its own loyal following.

One of the biggest misconceptions of the current bike is what exactly it’s based upon. It is in fact the GSX-S1000F, itself a sports-touring version of the naked GSX-S1000 roadster. As such, the initial reception to the new Katana in terms of feel was a little confusion at its soft’ish and surprisingly relaxed chassis because the belief was it was based solely on the S. This did colour first ride reviews somewhat, the va va voom didn’t quite match the visage type thing, although longer term reviews revealed that initial impressions were indeed a little wide of the mark.

The Katana isn’t about the sporty life, and it isn’t really about emulating a classic even if it resembles one and was created from the exact same ethos – take an established bike and make it look very different. It is its own thing, it looks nor feels like neither the S or the F and even the power delivery from the GSX-R1000 K5 derived engine comes with a bit more of a punch at certain points of the range due to some subtle ECU manipulations, which gives it a little extra character. As it’s own thing, it’s something of a beaut and vastly underrated, and wants a legacy of its own, rather than trying to live up to the decades old bike that carries the same name.