Bike Devil’s Week on Two-Wheels: 11 May 20

While the world may be in uncharted waters/unprecedented times/uncertain challenge circumstances – however you prefer to describe it – one thing is certain, and that’s us bringing you the latest news in the world of two-wheels and trying to keep your spirits up…

So, it looks like we could have a provisional date for the World Superbike Championship and MotoGP to restart! A proposal has been made to the Spanish Government by Dorna Sports, the City Council of Jerez de la Frontera and the Regional Government of Andalusia to hold two MotoGP rounds and one World Superbike round at the end of July and early August at Jerez. Fingers and toes crossed that it’s approved, as this could mean the start of the race season! It’s obvious that the number of spectators/paddock wouldn’t be the same, but at least it would mean that there’s some racing to look forward to. However, we must make the point that the safety of everyone involved is by far the most important thing…

One piece of bad news however, following the cancellation of the Isle of Man TT back in March, it’s now been confirmed that the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix – due to be held from 22 August to 4 September August on the Isle of Man – have also been cancelled.

Despite the lockdown, the new bikes keep on coming! On Friday 1 May, Indian Motorcycle revealed its FTR Carbon. Now, we’re big fans of carbon fibre so this machine is up our street! Now on the Indian Motorcycle UK Official blog, they describe it as ‘a race-inspired, contemporary collectable’ and we’d definitely like to have it in our garage. Inspiration for the machine comes from the FTR750, a bike which has dominated American Flat Track racing and took three AFT Grand National titles in a row. There are only 35 units coming into UK dealers in 2020 with a price tag of £14,999 – it’s a beauty!

As we’ve said before, motorcycle brands and manufacturers are busy coming up with creative content to try and help us scratch our two-wheeled itch – the latest comes from Suzuki with their Podcast ‘The Inside Line’ – the first episode with MotoGP test rider and former world champ, Sylvain Guintoli, is out now.

It’s good news too as Ducati, Yamaha, KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas have restarted production in their factories – work will resume gradually of course, with all the necessary protective measures in place for staff.

