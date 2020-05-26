Bike Devil’s Week on Two-Wheels: 26 May 20

As you will know, we’ve just had a bank holiday – and what great weather we had. Here’s your two-wheel update – and hopefully there’s some things in here to make you smile!

Firstly, let’s start by taking a closer look at the latest machine from Triumph. We love the Scrambler 1200 already and last week, Triumph made it even cooler by unveiling the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition. Yes, you read that correctly, the BOND edition – as in James Bond! Inspired by the upcoming film in the James Bond franchise ‘No Time To Die’, you can now channel your inner secret agent. The foundation is the same as the Scrambler 1200 XE but it’s been given the 007 makeover with blacked-out-everything except some classy gold accents and some special accessories. Of course, the 007 logo is on the bike – twice in fact. There are just 250 available worldwide – all are individually numbered – you can bag one for £18,500. Excuse us, we’re just going to go and count the money in our piggy bank…

Talking of limited editions, it was the week for it, as Harley-Davidson also unveiled a limited edition customer FXDR. Helpfully called the ‘FXDR 114 Limited Edition’, just 30 of them will be made and they’ll only be for sale in the UK and Ireland. Priced at £18,345, they’re expected in dealers in June. The paint scheme – covered by warranty – is done by hand and is white, black and gold.

Away from new machines, it seems like the two-wheeled world is truly cranking into action again with racers getting back onto their off-road bikes and race-fit. The Marquez brothers were out this weekend on their MX bikes and the likes of Xavi Vierge practicing in Barcelona – it’s all boding well for those tentative race days at the end of July.

Over here in the UK, there’s talk of dealers opening back up over the next month – over and above the essential services they’ve been offering to ensure riders can stay on the road. Track day fans are rejoicing with the news that track days are up and running with dates available throughout the year at a variety of circuits – including Cadwell Park, Brands Hatch, Oulton Park and Donington.

We are extremely proud to be motorcyclists when we look at the amazing things that riders up and down the country have been doing and it’s been great to see the response from manufacturers offering discounts for key workers and the likes of BP for supporting Blood Bikers.

Whether you’ve been using your bike to travel for exercise or to get to and from work as a cheeky excuse to ride, it got us thinking, wouldn’t it be great if more people used motorcycles? If you think about it, they’re the perfect solution to the current situation – they enable you to socially distance and you won’t get stuck in traffic. As motorcyclists, we tell all our friends and family about how great two wheels are – this is our chance to really sell the benefits over things like public transport…

What we would say is that we’re all acting as ambassadors for motorcycling when we’re out and about. Now, more than ever, there’s a real emphasis on what others are doing and whether it’s right or wrong during the lockdown, so when you’re out, act as a role model. We know the majority do, but let’s use this opportunity to show how great motorcycles are and what a great bunch of people we are!

Turning our attention to racing now, following their statement last week, we’re expecting a new 2020 calendar from the BSB organisers next week. As we said last time, the safety of all those involved is the priority, but we’re sure you’ll agree – we’re all extremely excited to see some real racing action again.

In the meantime, the MotoGP gang is getting themselves ready for the next virtual race this weekend – which will include MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 riders fighting it out ‘at’ Silverstone. We remember the race there last year like it was yesterday – Rins sneaking up the inside of Marquez as they raced through Woodcote on the final lap. He went on to win the race by just 0.013 seconds…in many ways, it feels like a lifetime ago!

#StaySafe, #StayAlert, #StayPositive and keep washing those hands.

Log on, Tune in, Ride out….