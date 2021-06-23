2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR

It’s slightly odd to consider that this latest release from MV Agusta, the Brutale 1000RR, is of the less blingy variety than their own Rush, a super tarted-up version of this exact machine because even in this ‘standard’ state it looks so very special.

And the Brutale is special for other reasons too, as just like the Rush if you’re after a genuine Superbike with the fairings ripped off the naked machine, this is the bike for you. Yes, the Ducati Streetfighter and Aprilia Tuono are both heavily derived from their fully-faired Superbike siblings, but despite being extremely quick and capable, they’ve also had several concessions made to make them more bearable, usable and more in keeping with the ethos of the top spec’ naked class.

MV Agusta on the other hand, didn’t, not really, okay well a tiny bit but much of MV’s ever-improving usability just goes hand in hand with their rapid development and attention to detail. Some of their bikes are now as smooth and sophisticated an experience as the best more prolific manufacturers can manage. For the new Brutale, there has been a raft of refinements from front to back including a laser focus on the new electronics and fuelling package to increase control. With this beast, you’ll need it.

This is basically the F4 RC WSB homologated engine, brought fully up to euro5 specification and crammed with tasty internals, like titanium con-rods and valves. Kawasaki’s ZX-10RR became four grand more expensive when they added similar items to its engine, so MV isn’t messing around, and they didn’t mess around with the tune of the RC’s lump much either. 208Bhp in Euro5 trim, from an updated yet still slightly venerable engine design, is really impressive. The way it delivers this is just as the RC would though, superbike style, meaning the Brutale not only looks like no other Supernaked, it goes like no other, too, therefore living up to its name perfectly.