2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR

2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RRArmani
It’s slightly odd to consider that this latest release from MV Agusta, the Brutale 1000RR, is of the less blingy variety than their own Rush, a super tarted-up version of this exact machine because even in this ‘standard’ state it looks so very special.
And the Brutale is special for other reasons too, as just like the Rush if you’re after a genuine Superbike with the fairings ripped off the naked machine, this is the bike for you. Yes, the Ducati Streetfighter and Aprilia Tuono are both heavily derived from their fully-faired Superbike siblings, but despite being extremely quick and capable, they’ve also had several concessions made to make them more bearable, usable and more in keeping with the ethos of the top spec’ naked class.
MV Agusta on the other hand, didn’t, not really, okay well a tiny bit but much of MV’s ever-improving usability just goes hand in hand with their rapid development and attention to detail. Some of their bikes are now as smooth and sophisticated an experience as the best more prolific manufacturers can manage. For the new Brutale, there has been a raft of refinements from front to back including a laser focus on the new electronics and fuelling package to increase control. With this beast, you’ll need it.
This is basically the F4 RC WSB homologated engine, brought fully up to euro5 specification and crammed with tasty internals, like titanium con-rods and valves. Kawasaki’s ZX-10RR became four grand more expensive when they added similar items to its engine, so MV isn’t messing around, and they didn’t mess around with the tune of the RC’s lump much either. 208Bhp in Euro5 trim, from an updated yet still slightly venerable engine design, is really impressive. The way it delivers this is just as the RC would though, superbike style, meaning the Brutale not only looks like no other Supernaked, it goes like no other, too, therefore living up to its name perfectly.
Like every other MV in their 2021 range, there’s the brand new electronics package working away behind the scenes, visible via the gorgeous dash and accessible through the switchgear or the Ride app. Years ago, the thought of cruise-control on a Brutale may have raised a guffaw or two, but really in the era of electronic throttles, it’s now a must-have that even Superbikes mostly sport. The traction and wheelie control is brand new, as is the up/down shifter, there’s launch control and various rider modes and options to fiddle with. It also has a tracking function and a navigator function pre-installed into the colour dash.
Chassis-wise it’s the usual and timeless part plate part trellis frame on show, with decent electronic semi-active Ohlins suspension propping up each end, rolling on light forged wheels and even the forged footpegs are new. It’s an MV so it’ll handle excellently and also be fabulous on track, a trait you can always put your money down on.
We await a price, but it won’t be cheap, though what price do you put on art? The art angle has long been part of MV’s branding, and during the times where their reliability and build quality were considered questionable, the sheer beauty of their product kept them going. That was long ago, modern MVs are now as reliable and sophisticated as anything else around, but without shedding their unique identity nor stripping any essential character from their three and four-cylinder ranges, all the while looking absolutely stunning. They don’t just look the part, they also do the business and do it well, thus the new Brutale 1000RR will be no different. Want one…
