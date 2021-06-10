2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso

Indeed, if one wants to buy a Supersport bike these days, your choices are limited to either a Ducati Panigale V2, a Triumph Daytona 765 (which are already all sold out…) or one of the finest handling sports bikes in history, an MV Agusta F3. Yes, we’re at that moment where someone who is still living in the land where everything is still fields, will point out an 800cc bike (or 900cc and more in the Ducati’s case), isn’t a mid-range Supersport machine. Well, yes they are, especially as nobody is building inline-four 600cc jobbies, none that we can nab in Europe at any rate. They’re gone – byeeeee…

And anyway, with the huge rise in horsepower of litre bikes and beyond, added to the significant increases in tyre grip and bike controllability across the board, things like 600cc sports bikes days were always numbered. Think also of the shift in beginner sports bikes, like the new Yamaha R7, Kawasaki Ninja 650 and so on. All over 600cc, some much more, but with half the cylinders, meaning they don’t make anywhere near the power a proper Supersport machine did twenty years ago. So, not a replacement class, then.

Many think a return to the 750cc class of old, including the Ducati V2 and F3 800, is the way forward and of course this year we’ll see those bikes along with bastardised Triumph Street Triple 765s all racing in British Supersport, which will then be taken up by World Supersport in 2022. The dream is a return to ZX-7Rs, GSX-R 750s and a proper R7 from Yamaha – please, guys, build these! So, in short, bikes like the F3 are contemporary Supersport machines, you better start swimming or you’ll sink like a stone, those fields are now car parks, end of story, etc…

Wait, not quite the end though, as here’s the new F3 Rosso, with the ‘red’ line of MV being on the affordable side of things, joining a Brutale, Veloce and Dragster all in that same delicious single colour. How affordable? At this precise second, we don’t know but expect somewhere around £13k for the pleasure.