2021 MV Agusta Superveloce S – Set Phasers To Dribble…

It’s been a stunning few months of roll outs for MV Agusta, releasing details of their dribble-inducing 2021 range, while sticking to what they know best – making gorgeous and effective motorcycles. This time, it’s the new Superveloce which turns the drool dial up to eleven.

Most manufacturers nowadays are releasing ‘retro’ machines, which tend to be a mix of either an existing model restyled to look the part (eg,Yamaha XSR), or a modern interpretation of a classic using similar mechanical but contemporary parts (Triumph Thruxton). Yet the bikes they’re emulating were either old sports cafe-racer style bikes, or naked machines – there are very few pure sports focussed trips down memory lane. In this regard, MV’s Superveloce line is bang on the money.

That’s because it’s essentially an F3 800 with a period specific haircut as well as other modernistic nods towards times past. The F3 800, if you didn’t already know, is arguably the best middle-weight sportsbike money can buy and in Superveloce guise, has lost none of that effectiveness or sporty pretension. That’s the kind of new millennium retro vibe many will buy into – it looks the part, but has got the goods to put it up against anything new – perfect.

Looks are subjective of course, and many won’t actually like the visage of the SuperV. Mostly crazy people, granted, but there’s no accounting for taste, is there? MV has given the bike excellent proportions in terms of its panels and the stance that carries them. A low-looking rear end with a bulbous’ish fairing screams race bikes from the 1970s, especially with the singular round front headlamp.