2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 Gets Some New Slap

Suzuki’s middle-weight naked hustler, the Suzuki GSX-S750, is one seriously underrated motorcycle. Wait, hang on, it does seem like we use that phrase a lot with Suzuki’s motorcycles, doesn’t it? That’s because in recent times there’s been a general feeling that Suzuki’s sex appeal, for want of a better expression, has been somewhat lacking.

The GSX is a pertinent example of this, as compared to something like a Yamaha MT-09, KTM 890 or even Kawasaki’s latest Z900, it appears quite the more traditional motorcycle, bland and a bit ordinary. It’s said that in terms of food the first bite is with the eye, and that’s the same thing for anything else pretty much. Suzuki’s mostly conservative design ethos means the implied ‘character’ from a beholder’s perspective is barely palpable – it doesn’t look great, but it doesn’t look bad, it just is, which in turn doesn’t say much at all.

However, everything is relative and there will be those out there who prefer this kind of approach. And for those who either like the looks or allow curiosity to get the better of them, and actually try one out, it’s rarely surprising when a test ride ends up in a purchase – see, we’re back to that ‘underrated’ thing yet again!

The GSX, with a modded Suzuki GSX-R750 engine knocking out a class ballpark 100bhp at the wheel, is more than fast enough with a brilliant low-down punch.