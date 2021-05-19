Now then, anybody hoping that the news of the R7’s release heralded a return to those heady days of 750cc sports bikes, is bound for some disappointment. On the other hand, anyone who was hankering after a light-weight Yamaha sports bike rival to machines such as Suzuki’s SV, Kawasaki’s Ninja 650 or Aprilia’s new RS660, can start doing cartwheels right now!

So, yes, the new R7 isn’t an R7 as we may have imagined, and while many may think this a misnomer based on history, the fact it’s essentially an MT-07 means it’s actually bang on. Plus, there doesn’t seem to be any ‘YZF’ included anywhere, leaving the door slightly ajar for the return of the YZF R7 one day. Or maybe not, as Yamaha has already secured the ‘R9’ trademark, which may or may not relate to another naked MT, the MT-09 – you do the math…

Back to the new R7, and we can’t really complain because the donor bike has been one of the best low-range naked bikes on the market since its inception. Useful and friendly enough for anybody new to bikes, and effective enough that long in the tooth bikers could get one and spend most of the time laughing their heads off. Truly, a hilarious machine, one of the best and easiest stunters around with an engine brimming with vim, vigour and vibrancy.

Obviously, the R7 has some pretty sleek bodywork in evidence, and the consequential clip-on’s, but what other changes have been made? Really, surprisingly few, but then the MT-07 has been raced in Supertwins guise in various series the world over already, and has done very well. For Yamaha’s own production version, there’s a new 41mm front fork (plus new clamps) attached to the MT-07 frame, but with a steeper head angle by 0.8 degrees over the MT to increase steering accuracy. The pegs are a little higher while the rear shock and linkage have a bespoke R7 setup. On the chassis front, that’s about it!