2022 Bike Rumours – Yamaha MT-09 Turbo, Anyone?

Yamaha R9?

The Yamaha R6 is, in production bike terms, no more, it has ceased to be available, its moniker expired and relegated to a track-only machine which currently rules most Supersport classes it races in. Now, we appear to have an inkling of what’s next – the R9. As you may have immediately guessed, this machine will use the MT-09 CP3 motor, just like the R7 uses the MT-07’s CP2 lump as its beating heart. Triumph should take note, too, because in the Supersport arena they’re having to transform the Street Triple into a race bike, but rivals such as Ducati, MV and (soon) Yamaha will have ready-made entrants when the rules are opened up for next year. Frankly, this is a great thing because the 750cc class is both much missed and a perfect replacement for 600s given the increases in chassis, tyre and safety technology. All Yamaha need to do is a few internal tweaks on the CP3 to increase revs, and you’ll have a perfect blend of weight and power for a sublime sporting ride. This one has us very excited, especially given Yamaha have recently registered the designation ‘R9’ as an actual thing. There is also an R2 apparently on the way, although this is expected to be a low capacity machine destined for the burgeoning Asian market. Rumour/Truth Rating – High

Suzuki SV650/700 R?

In recent years, racing hasn’t driven road bikes in quite the same way as it did for decades. Manufacturers began to push or alter capacities on either side of racing limits, however, just recently things are swinging back again. While the Supersport class is about to receive a big change, the Super Twins classes are also being transformed. For years the home of, essentially, homemade race bikes converted from commuters, now the manufacturers are sticking their oar in. First was Aprilia with the RS660, which is brilliant and immediately started winning, then the Yamaha R7, itself a podium finisher from the off. Kawasaki is rumoured to be giving their Ninja 650 a refresh and now there’s word Suzuki want to give those who have dutifully spent years modifying their venerable SV, a helping hand. It could even see a capacity increase as that’s what some of the MotoAmerica SV crowd have already been doing, bumping it up to 700cc. Supplying a production bike with a sportier chassis from the off will no doubt help further, but the best part is that these ‘junior’ Supersport machines could fill a gap that’s been void since the multi-cylinder 400s and two-stroke 250s perished. Rumour/Truth Rating – Maybe/Hopefully