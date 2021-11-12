2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

You’ve got to give it to Ducati – since the heady days of the bonkers Yamaha TDR250, nobody but KTM has been able to quite nail the road/offroad combo nutter market until Ducati started building the Pikes Peak version of their Multistrada. Yep, the first powered by a twin was mad enough, but this bad ass with a 1,160cc Panigale derived lump? Sheesh…

Yes indeed, you want a modern TDR250 and this thing is probably as close as you can get short of a KTM SuperDuke (of any cc…), but with a few extra kilos and oh, an extra 120bhp or so! For more proof, just go look for the the promotional video of this weapon and you’ll see what we mean. It’s like the baddest of bad ass roadsters, and partly because they developed it around a 17-inch front wheel, which means you can fit the best, stickiest rubber around on those lightweight forged aluminium Marchesini wheels, which help towards an overall saving of 4kg over other ‘stradas.

Of course being Ducati the rest of the chassis spec’ list is top drawer, with Ohlins 2.0 electronic kit doing the suspension work front and rear. Stopping the lot comes courtesy of Brembo’s finest Stylema calipers and gargantuan 330mm discs. And it needs those awesome anchors because that motor can make this thing shift at an incredible rate, and if you’re buying a Pikes Peak option in the first place, it’s not because you want to go touring…

Claimed the most powerful within its class, it makes peak power of 170bhp and 125Nm of torque, at around 8,750rpm, while breathing through its carbon/titanium Akropovic can.