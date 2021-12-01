2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Range Sharpens Up

Like so many top level sportsbikes, the argument could be made that they really don’t need to get any better. At least, not any time soon, but then the march of progress is alluring in its own way and who doesn’t like things getting better and better? Well, Ducati rarely stand still, and thus it is with their 2022 Panigale line up.

In fact, like others, Ducati are usually tweaking, adjusting or adding every year in some way to their motorcycles, but for the big Panigale they say this is the most significant upgrade yet. One which makes it fast enough to apparently allow their test riders faster around their test circuits, when ridden back to back with the last version. Quite how that translates to Joe Bloggs popping out for Sunday spin is immaterial – that it’s better than it was before will be the only thing that matters for some.

Updates started at the engine, the biggest change being a move to a gearbox similar to the race homologated Panigale R, meaning a longer first, second and sixth-gear. All to make it easier to ride, which may seem a little backwards but with the power and torque on tap this is genuinely a good thing. A new oil pump is the least sexy addition, though apparently reduces power absorption, while the only other change of note is a new exhaust which reduces back pressure. The upshot? An extra 1.5bhp, which doesn’t sound like a lot but, hey, more than before, right?

Aerodynamically things have been improved, with a redesigned fairing (and wings) allegedly drawn from their MotoGP adventures fronting those stunning looks, even though they look quite different… Anyway, at 186mph these changes will produce a whopping 38kg of downforce, so the chances of most of us ever feeling this full force will be slim at best!