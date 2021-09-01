There’s not really anything brand new on the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX this time around, except for some smashing new colours and a timely reminder of just how excellent a bike it actually is. Labelled as a “sports-tourer” it dips its toes into many biking pies, and while its rather excellent but short-lived super-charged sibling has been off the market a while, the ‘vanilla’ SX has been carrying the flag proudly by being anything but vanilla.

The normally aspirated 1,043cc inline-four engine has some real guts to it. A claimed 140bhp at the crank may not sound much in today’s power crazy world, but every single geegee and accompanying torques have been refined and moulded to perfectly fit its multi-purpose mantra. Need enough grunt to make two-up fully loaded touring still fun? Tick. Need something smooth, controlled and nippy enough to commute every day? Tick. Desire an engine that won’t overwhelm you in terrible conditions? Tick. Need something to thrill you when riding solo and out of sight of the fun police? Oh yes, tick, the SX has your back.

It’s certainly an engine for the discerning rider, and the chassis is equally as equipped to impress. Radially mounted monobloc brakes on a do it all to it all bike? That’s a win right off the bat, and the suspension at both ends is both quality and fully adjustable to suit all and any riding or load scenario. On the electronics front, it is equally as stacked, including power modes, traction-control cornering ABS, among others, all fed by a pukka 6-axis IMU. All of which can be fiddled with and adjusted via the Rideology app as well as the switch-gear.