2022 KTM RC390 Gets Big Boy Toys

KTM have begun to reveal additions to their ranges for 2022, including this, the impressively upgraded RC390. We’d say it’s the perfect ‘my first sportsbike’, but then there’s also the RC 125 we’ll have a better look at elsewhere. The new 390 gives off perfect big bike vibes though, with KTM even increasing the size of the front fairing to both add to the presence and improve aerodynamics. A good start.

And that’s not all, it’s gone on a fairly serious diet for a bike of its ilk. The new wheels alone account for an almost staggering 3.4kg weight loss, of all-important unsprung weight too, which is either seriously impressive or the indicator that the wheels the RC used previously were, to put it politely, heifers. Whatever, that extra weight is gone, as is a dash more from the chassis and even the ByBre brakes have been on a diet, shedding 1.5kg all on their own.

The boingy bits at both ends of the frame have also been given some love. It sure is a handy thing as a bike manufacturer to have access to your very own suspension crafter, WP in this case. That allows a little more freedom in what they’re able to provide in terms of kit for cash, so seeing the level of adjustability on a ‘beginner’ bike such as this is, frankly, awesome. The APEX shock comes with five clicks of setting available for rebound duties and is also pre-load adjustable, too.

The fork meanwhile has a range of thirty clicks on either leg, one compression one rebound, which hopefully can have as much of an effect as we’d expect for that scope of possible clicks. Being able to learn how suspension works and can be adjusted, and the consequential results of those adjustments, at such an early point of your biking adventure can be a great education.