A2 Friendly 2021 Suzuki GSX-S950

For those looking for a bit more excitement during their A2 biking years, or a bit more biker credibility if one was inclined to be slightly cruel, Suzuki has provided the perfect prescription with the new GSX-S950.

There’s nothing wrong with proper A2 bikes, of course, in fact, there are some real stunners that can form a crucial part of one’s biking education. By the same token, and given the extra control on offer with modern machines, going big early doors isn’t the questionable tactic it once was. Especially so in this case, as the 950 is basically a retuned GSX-S1000 (it’s still 999cc), with a few other changes here and there – welcome to big school.

Now then, while it’s clearly a big bike it makes (just) under 100bhp at the wheel, some 40bhp short of a GSX-S proper. This isn’t a bad thing for newer riders, and the 950 has a gorgeous perk in that it shoves out over 90Nm of torque which will deliver big bike thrills right where you need it and, let’s be honest, at the kind of revs most of us spend our time at on the road anyway. This also adds to the credibility of the model and gives A2 riders something to look forward to once their time is served.

Of course, if you’re buying one on an A2 licence, a kit will be fitted to bring it into line with A2 restrictions, meaning having just around 45bhp to play with for a while. So long as it retains a decent amount of torque it should actually still be fun and a great introduction to la vie grand moto. There doesn’t appear to be a quick-shifter, at least it’s not mentioned so could possibly be a future additional extra or just another way of keeping the price down for prospective buyers. It does feature Suzuki’s decent three-level traction-control system though, and the ABS will likewise be of the more intelligent variety. Also great for noobs are the easy start system and the handy low-rpm assist feature.