Another Week, Another MV Agusta – The 2021 Turismo Veloce

This is the kind of regular thing we enjoy, something new every week that’s both pretty to look at and brilliant in and of itself, too. MV have been our regular contributors in this regard recently, and this time it’s the latest evolution of the first front-to-back perfect motorcycle they’ve ever built – the Turismo Veloce.

The VT was also the first machine where they (mostly) eschewed away from the performance side of things. Well, sort of, but we’ll get to that later. The Turismo when released was, as aforementioned, a pretty much perfect bike when it came out. “This is all I could ever want or need from a bike”, said a fellow tester after a first week spent on the diminutive Italian Adventure styled machine.

And he wasn’t wrong, it was a brilliant bike and deservedly held station to be talked about in the same vein as much larger capacity, similarly styled rivals. It had everything, did everything well and looked the part at the same time. Also, and despite the same donor 800cc triple lump as MV’s sportier middleweight range, the VT crammed all of its power potential into and around a modest 100bhp at the wheel. Decidedly un-MV like, indeed, but all the better for it. The low to mid-range stomp, which is exactly what you need on a machine like this, was more than ample and, crucially, is thrusty and exciting. Job done.

The lastest update to the VT has finally been revealed, and there are four of them to choose from – lucky us! Available are, deep breath, the: TV RC SCS, the TVL SCS, the TVL and the TV Rosso, with the latter being the cheapest of the bunch, and the only one bereft of the Sachs semi-active electronic suspension fitted to the other three. All options do have the same internal engine upgrades as all the 2021 800cc range, and the same electronics upgrades, too.