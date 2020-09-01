You can tell by just looking at it, that this is a true replica. It’s got carbon fibre bodywork with winglets, is painted by the same company as the actual GP bikes, Ohlins suspension, quick change system on the rear wheel, racing slicks and a race-specification ECU – amongst other things. You don’t just get the bike either, you get a matching helmet, polo shirt and a VIP pass to a GP round of your choice… we won’t go so far as to say ‘bargain’ but hey, if you’ve got the money…

In the World Superbikes, it’s been announced that Tom Sykes will be sticking with the BMW Motorrad team for the 2021 season, he will be joined by Michael van der Mark on the squad – who is leaving Yamaha at the end of the 2020 season.

Back to new bikes, we’ve not had a chance to update you since Triumph unveiled the ‘Trident’ – now we got a bit excited about this as with reports saying how competitively priced this machine will be once launched, it could be a competitor for the oh-so-popular MT range from Yamaha? From the images we’ve seen, it’s fair to say that it’s going to look cool, it will be powered by a mid-capacity triple engine and it’s in an all new frame… We. Are. Sold. Full details are expected to be announced over the next few weeks, with the bike arriving early next year.

It’s important to look after your motorcycle chain – but it is a bit of a dirty job and yet another thing to have to try and remember to do. Well, BMW claims to have made a motorbike chain that needs no lubrication and no tension adjustment. It is expected to be made available on the S1000RR and S100XR models as a factory option or as an accessory to existing owners, with more models expected to follow. Called the ‘M Endurance’ chain, BMW have added an industrial diamond coating to the bushes and rollers – it works by reducing the friction and wear and never wears off! Pretty cool hey?

The gang at Mutt Motorcycles has been busy too with the launch of some seriously cool 125cc machines joining the lineup. The Akita Silver 125, Akita Black 125, FSR 125 and Razorback 125 have been added to the range and each has their own ‘je nais se quois’. The Akita looks like a muscle packed machine, despite being powered by a 12hp four-stroke and there’s a real attention to detail such as branded bar ends and handmade brushed TIG welded stainless steel mudguard brackets. Check out their site to find out more…