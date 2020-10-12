Bike Devil’s Week on Two-Wheels: 12 October 20Armani Moffatt
Bike Devil’s Week on Two-Wheels: 12th October 2020
Hello October! Normally we’ve got a whole host of motorcycle shows to look forward to over the next month or so – Intermot in Germany, EICMA in Italy and Motorcycle Live here in the UK – but 2020 had other ideas! As we’ve mentioned before though, Motorcycle Live Online will be happening this year, between 21-29 November, so at least we’ll get our two-wheeled show fix… and all from the comfort of our own homes!
As a result of there being no set shows in the diary, manufacturers have been sharing news of new models and making announcements left, right and centre!
Ducati has announced two exciting things since the last update…
Firstly they presented the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro – what the italian brand is describing as: the entry model to the 1100 PRO range of the “Land of Joy”. Available from October – so, basically about now – you can get your hands on one for £10,495. It has the same design as the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro but stands apart with it’s matt black colour, anodized aluminium parts and classic style rear view mirrors. We likey!
Ducati also announced the first motorcycle to feature a front and rear radar – and it’s in production – the new Multistrada V4. The full reveal of the bike will be made on 4 November, with more details about the engine being expected to be released this Thursday (15 October). What’s so special? The front radar works with the new adaptive cruise control system, which (like in a car) automatically maintains a set distance to the vehicle in front by accelerating and braking. But obviously, cars unlike bikes don’t lean – so the tech can’t simply be replicated. The rear will warn riders of vehicles approaching from behind at speed and also for blind spot detection – very nifty! Many of the manufacturers have been saying they’re going to do it, but Ducati has put the line in the sand. We look forward to finding out more!
KTM launched new 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally models – with a bigger engine (increased power and torque), new internal changes (valves, springs, pistons etc.), chassis updates and also tweaks to the electronics. The limited-edition Rally variant – of which there will be 700 – gets long-travel suspension, cool graphics and an Akrapovic pipe – as well as ‘Rally’ mode.
Last time, we talked about BMW’s £31k, 209bhp BMW M1000RR. This week, the brand announced some changes to the baby of the range, the G310GS. Now Euro5 compliant, the A2 machine is controlled by ride-by-wire throttle, has a ‘self-boosting anti-hopping’ clutch, new LED headlight and indicators and adjustable levers. There are some new colours available too!
Polaris – the parent company of Indian Motorcycles – has signed a 10-year-deal with Zero Motorcycles. For the moment, the deal includes snowmobiles and off-road vehicles – your local farmer probably uses a Polaris Ranger in his field and if you’ve not googled Polaris RZR yet, then what are you even using search engines for?! – but does this deal could, possibly, maybe, open the door to an electric Indian Motorcycle in the future….
With the clocks due to change and the weather on the turn toward lower temperatures, we’ve been digging out our thermals and heated kit. If you’re in the market for something new, Keis has just launched the G701 heated gloves, priced at £199.99, they’re waterproof and have a thermal liner which will keep the cold weather and rain out. Hook them up to a 12V battery for power or use the portable battery pack that you can buy separately…
A quick pitstop onto racing – it’s the final round of the British Superbike Championship this weekend at Brands Hatch. And boy, is it all to play for with just 19 points between Josh Brookes in first place and Jason O’Halloran in fourth… should be a great weekend of racing. That’s our weekend plans sorted!
We can’t end the update without expressing our sadness following the news that Zef Eisenberg tragically lost his life in an accident during a record attempt at Elvington on Thursday 1 October. Multiple-time World and British speed record holder, Zef was a successful businessman and presenter.
We’ll see you next time for our final update of October!
#StaySafe, #StayAlert, #StayPositive and keep washing those hands (yes, it’s still important!).