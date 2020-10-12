Hello October! Normally we’ve got a whole host of motorcycle shows to look forward to over the next month or so – Intermot in Germany, EICMA in Italy and Motorcycle Live here in the UK – but 2020 had other ideas! As we’ve mentioned before though, Motorcycle Live Online will be happening this year, between 21-29 November, so at least we’ll get our two-wheeled show fix… and all from the comfort of our own homes!

As a result of there being no set shows in the diary, manufacturers have been sharing news of new models and making announcements left, right and centre!

Ducati has announced two exciting things since the last update…

Firstly they presented the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro – what the italian brand is describing as: the entry model to the 1100 PRO range of the “Land of Joy”. Available from October – so, basically about now – you can get your hands on one for £10,495. It has the same design as the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Sport Pro but stands apart with it’s matt black colour, anodized aluminium parts and classic style rear view mirrors. We likey!

Ducati also announced the first motorcycle to feature a front and rear radar – and it’s in production – the new Multistrada V4. The full reveal of the bike will be made on 4 November, with more details about the engine being expected to be released this Thursday (15 October). What’s so special? The front radar works with the new adaptive cruise control system, which (like in a car) automatically maintains a set distance to the vehicle in front by accelerating and braking. But obviously, cars unlike bikes don’t lean – so the tech can’t simply be replicated. The rear will warn riders of vehicles approaching from behind at speed and also for blind spot detection – very nifty! Many of the manufacturers have been saying they’re going to do it, but Ducati has put the line in the sand. We look forward to finding out more!