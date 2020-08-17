We thought we’d seen the drama in Brno to be honest, between Pol Espargargo and Johann Zarco as they collided just before the race was half way through. There was some controversy – and we’re staying out of it – but ultimately, Espargaro ran wide and Zarco made a move to overtake, Johann was given a ‘long lap penalty loop’ and was unable to finish higher than third and Pol was out of victory contention…

Onto the World Superbikes back on the 9th August and it was a return to ‘normal’ as Rea scored the hat trick at Portimao, snapping up first place in all three races – he’s now ahead of Redding in the Championship standings by just four points. Razgatlioglu bagged second place in race one and SP race, with van der Mark taking third in race one and two. Loris Baz rounded out the podium in the SP race and Redding scored valuable points in race two coming second. The next WSBK round takes place at Aragon at the end of the month. The top three machines in the standings are Kawasaki, Ducati and Yamaha – so a real mixed bag.

Now that we’ve got all that drama about the way, let’s chat about something that’s not racing!

Since we last updated you, Bike Shed and Indian Motorcycle have launched a snazzy apparel range. If you want to look cool on and off the bike, then check it out. It’s been done in celebration of the Los Angeles Bike Shed venue that’s opening soon.

We all like free stuff, don’t we? With many existing riders – and new riders – choosing two wheels to commute on, Suzuki’s offering a ‘free City Pack’ accessory kit with all-new V-Strom 1050 purchased in August and September. It usually costs over £500 so if you’re in the market, then it might be a good place to start your search…

Talking of bikes…it’s fair to say that electric bikes are a divisive subject amongst riders, with many stating ‘they’re just not the same’…but could this be changing? 2electron, an electric bike tech firm, have been developing their ‘McFly system’ – to clarify, it’s not the band popular with teenage girls in the early 2000s. It’s a system that aims to replicate the characteristics of combustion engines – now, this got us pretty interested. While we don’t know the exact workings on how, basically you could choose if you want the electric bike to be like a two-stroke from your youth or a thumping muscle bike.

If you’re looking for a distraction from your Monday blues – how about checking out ‘The Seeker’ – that’s if you’ve not already seen it – https://youtu.be/eDxBGc9TD4c. Professional enduro extreme rider Pol Tarrés rides a Yamaha Tenere 700 like you’ve never seen before in a beautifully edited video which makes us just want to get out and ride…