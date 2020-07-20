Bike Devil’s Week on Two-Wheels: 20 July

And MotoGP is GO!

**Spoiler alert***

This update contains the results of the MotoGP race from Jerez. If you’ve not seen it – what else were you doing?! No seriously, don’t read below if you don’t want to see the results…

So, obviously we HAVE to start our update today with the racing news from this weekend at Jerez. It was the first MotoGP race of 2020 – and it feels like it’s been a long time coming. If you cast your mind back to March – which feels like a seriously long time ago – the Moto2 and 3 teams had their first outing, but it was good to see the GP machines back out on track racing!

And what a race it was! With Quartararo taking his maiden win in the MotoGP class and both Rossi and Marquez both scoring a DNF – this could be quite the season!

Marquez has fractured his right humerus (that’s the long bone which goes from your shoulder to your elbow in your arm) after a big crash on the exit from turn 3 in the latter stages of the race. He’d already run wide earlier in the race while leading and dropped way back to 16th place and impressively worked his way back up through the field! His operation is tomorrow (Tuesday 21st July). For us, to contemplate racing just days later isn’t feasible but to six-time-MotoGP-Champ, it remains to be seen whether it’s possible. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Anyway, let’s talk about the podium finishers! As we said, Fabio Quartararo took the top step after an extremely commanding performance, Maverick Vinales followed in second and Andrea Dovizioso rounded out the top three. The fact that the MotoGP was back was good enough, but for that to be the first race…just, wow!

The other big news from the press conference last week was that Rossi has said he’s joining the Petronas Sepang Racing Team for the 2021 season with an option for 2022 – while we must stress that nothing has officially been announced, the news is everywhere because he said it!

Some rider news which has been confirmed include the news of Franco Morbidelli will remain with Petronas Yamaha for the 2021 and 2022 MotoGP seasons, Pol Espargaro will be teammates with Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda for the next two years at HRC and Cal Crutchlow will leave LCR Honda and the HRC setup at the end of 2020 following Alex Marquez’s move to the team.

The teams get just a few days rest as the next round is this weekend at Jerez – again – for #AndaluciaGP. However, it’s not business as usual as it was announced that the race scheduled for November at the Circuit of the Americas has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Over in the World Superbike paddock, Leon Camier has mutually split from the Barni Racing Team because of his ongoing injury concerns. There were a few rumours around who may replace him, and it has now been announced that none-other than Marco Melandri will take his place for the rest of the season aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R. It was only July last year that he announced his ‘retirement’. We can’t wait to see him back on track!

From racing veterans to the new generation, it’s been announced that Honda UK is the new title sponsor of the British Talent Cup. Launched in 2018 the series aims to give young British riders, aged 12-17, the opportunity to step onto the Grand Prix racing ladder. It will run within the British Superbike Championship paddock this year in a five round, 10 race format. MotoGP and WSBK organisers, Dorna, will be watching riders closely as one rider will be chosen to race in the Moto3 Junior World Championship and another two will be picked to take part in the Red Bull Rookies Cup Selection Event for 2021 – a huge step in the right direction for aspiring young riders…

We always like to hear of initiatives to help younger riders. And 2018 British Superbike Champion Leon Haslam is also playing his part with his new Affinity Sports Academy team. With strong links with Kawasaki and Team Green, six riders will be competing across the Junior Supersport and Junior Superstock classes in 2020 with John Laverty as their team manager and ‘mentor’. The riders selected for this year are: Kade and Luke Verwey, Eugene and James McManus, Ash Barnes and Owen Jenner.

From one Haslam to another, it was sad to hear that after more than two decades, the iconic Ron Haslam Race School is to close at the end of 2020. The Haslam family has run the school at Donington Park for the last 24 years – except for the three they did at Silverstone – and it’s been popular with riders from across the globe since its launch. After retiring from racing, Ron started the school and has taught a myriad of riders from 12-year-olds to celebrities and World Champions. We’re sure that it’s not the last we’ll hear of the school and we wish them all the best in their future adventures…

Shall we chat about bikes?

Well, technically not ‘brand-new’ but BMW announced a range of new colours on its 2021 F750GS, F850GS and F850GS Adventure models in celebration of 40 years of the ‘GS’. Styled in black and gold, they’ve been treated to LED indicators, USB charging port and ABS and traction control will come as standard on the base model. They’re expected to be available from September onwards, and there’s thought to be other colour options added to the ‘40 Years of GS Edition’ machines.

Zero Motorcycles is offering an additional £900 incentive meaning that there are savings of £2400 on the list price of the SR/F and SR/S models. The ‘Upgrade to Electric’ incentive runs until 15 August 2020 and runs alongside the UK Government’s Office for Low Emissions Vehicles grant of £1500. Yet another reason why non-riders should get onto two wheels…

Now we’re all back out on our bikes and making the most of the nice weather – many of us are treating ourselves to some new riding kit.

How about some limited-edition Foggy knee sliders from R&G? For the princely sum of £33.33 + VAT, you could bag yourself a set of the specially designed Aero knee sliders. The white sliders feature the flag of St George alongside the iconic Foggy ‘eyes’ logo that the four-time World Superbike Champion is known for – and just 250 pairs of them will be available.

Looking for a new helmet? The futuristic Citycruiser helmet from SHARK Helmets is arriving in dealers this month. It’s very i-Robot looking, but they bought the DRAK (used to be called the RAW) helmet into the market, the French helmet company can never be accused of not innovating! It’s priced at £159.99 and should be ‘cruising’ its way to UK dealers soon. More of an adventure helmet person and own a V-Strom? Look no further than the V-Strom 1050XT-inspired version of Arai’s Tour-X4 adventure helmet. If you have a spare £649 and are looking for a helmet which matches your bike, then this could be the one for you.

As we all know, many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 and one of them is the National Motorcycle Museum – and they’re asking for help. The museum may not be able to reopen due to the loss of income from the three sister businesses, it needs around £500,000 per year just to break even! There are two ways you could help – one is simply by donating via the website and the other is by entering its most recent raffle. The prizes to be won aren’t just any prizes though – first prize is a brand-new 1977 850cc Norton Commando, second prize is a 1948 Ariel NG 350 and third is a 1959 BSA B31 350, both of which have been restored. Not bad for a £6 ticket?

Phew! That’s another Bike Devil on Two-Wheels update complete!

#StaySafe, #StayAlert, #StayPositive and keep washing those hands (yes, it’s still important!).

Log on, Tune in, Ride out…