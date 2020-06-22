We’ve spent the weekend searching for our vented riding kit as according to many of the weather reports, it’s going to be a scorcher this week…

Since our last update, there has been a whole raft of two-wheels news so grab yourself a cuppa or a coffee and get ready to be ‘updated’…

We’ll start off with some news close to our hearts – the revised British Superbike Calendar has been announced! With six triple-header events, there will be 18 championship rounds – all of which will be shown live on Eurosport with highlights on Quest and ITV4. We only have to wait until the beginning of August (7-9) for the first round at Donington Park, with an official test due to happen before then. The Championship will then visit Snetterton (21-23 August), Silverstone National Circuit (4-6 September) and Oulton Park (18-20 September). It will then return to Donington Park – but this time the Grand Prix circuit instead of the National – for the penultimate round in October (2-4) with the season finale on the Brands Hatch GP circuit on the 16-18 October.

Due to the decrease in the number of races overall, the ‘Showdown’ format won’t be applied this year – which will be missed but is completely understandable. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to see some racing action – we imagine all the riders and teams will be hard at work getting the bikes – and themselves – ready for the #BSBRestart! It’s not been confirmed if fans will be allowed to be at all the rounds – so stay tuned for more announcements to come on that. It goes without saying that the safety of everyone involved is the priority…

Further from home, but just as exciting, the revised MotoGP calendar has been revealed too! There will be 17 races taking place between July and December with confirmation of the four races planned for outside of Europe – Thailand, Malaysia, Argentina and America – being confirmed by the end of July. It’s a jam-packed schedule which starts at Jerez…

In WSBK-world, there’s no news on a full revised calendar just yet so we;ll stay tuned for that one but one thing we do know for certain is that five-time WSBK Champ, Jonathan Rea will be staying with the Kawasaki Racing Team for the 2021 seasons and beyond. The record breaking partnership was renewed last week between the Ulsterman and the green team. It’s been quite the partnership since he joined the team for the 2015 season…

As you can tell, we’re rather excited about the racing season starting again!

Talking of excitement, imagine being the lucky owner of the first Ducati Superleggera V4 to come off the production line! Not only would you be the owner of a stunning Ducati Superleggera V4 001/500 – the only motorcycle in the world approved for road use with a carbon fibre frame, swingarm and rims – but you’d have been invited to collect to the Borgo Panigale plant to collect it from Ducati CEO, Claudio Domenicali. All Superleggera V4 owners are given the opportunity to test the Panigale V4 R that takes part in the WSBK Championship on track at Mugello. 30 owners are able to purchase access to the ‘MotoGP Experience’ where they can ride the Desmosedici GP. We don’t think our jaws could get any lower about what an amazing experience would be – although we’re sure that the price would make our eyes widen…

While we’re talking about the Italian brand, it also revealed its Hypermotard 950 RVE – which is due to be in dealers in July. Price-wise it’s between the standard and SP model at £11,750. Differences with the standard model? It’s fitted with Ducati’s Quick Shift Up and Down EVO system and a ‘graffiti’ livery.

It was Ride to Work day on the 15 June – organised by MAG this year, it was another good excuse to remind existing riders to think about using their bikes for more than just leisure and pleasure rides and highlight why two wheels are the best to non-riders. Check out our blog about why you should get your non-riding mates or family members on two wheels here.

From the autumn, you may start seeing some green number plates in the UK. These are being introduced by the Government to identify zero emission vehicles – they’re not mandatory at the moment, and the exact date is yet to be announced, but we thought we’d let you know!

The Government also announced that it was launching an extension for photo card licence renewals to help drivers – and riders – make necessary journeys without having to get a new photo – which, as we all know, at this time could prove challenging! Check the Gov.uk website out for the full info but effectively if your photocard driving licence is due to expire between 1 February and 31 August, you now have a seven month extension from the date of expiry.

Triumph is in our update again – but this time for good news – as it announced the first Triumph electric bicycle, the Trekker GT. Described by the brand as ‘the perfect all-road choice for commuting, fitness and everyday riding fun’ – it certainly looks cool with its black and grey frame…

Following the news last week by the organisers of Motorcycle Live, it would seem that other European shows are doing the same, with Intermot now cancelled. There looks to be an online event in the making by the German show, so we’ll be interested to see what that looks like – but can a virtual offering ever be the same as having the ability to touch the bikes in the metal?

The two iconic events held at Goodwood have also been postponed to 2021. Both the Festival of Speed, which usually takes place in July, and Revival, which is usually held in September, won’t be happening this year. Tickets are valid for next year, but organisers are also issuing refunds. It comes as no great surprise but it’s yet another thing off our calendars!

It’s good news for bike dealerships in England as they’ve been gradually reopening – albeit by appointment only – and it’s been announced that certain Scotland dealerships will be opening next week (w.c. 29 June) and we’re expecting news about Wales imminently. While it’s not how it used to be, they’re all working super hard to try and offer customers the best experience they can while keeping everyone safe and sticking to guidelines…

We are sad to report the news that 25-year-old Ben Godfrey sadly passed away yesterday after a tragic accident at a Donington Park track day. He was due to compete in the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup which runs alongside BSB in 2020. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.

That’s another Bike Devil on Two-Wheels update complete!

#StaySafe, #StayAlert, #StayPositive and keep washing those hands (yes, it’s still important!).

Log on, Tune in, Ride out…