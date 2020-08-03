Bike Devil’s Week on Two-Wheels: 3 August 20Armani Moffatt
Now we’re talking! This week we get to chat about MotoGP AND World Superbikes – it is almost feeling like normal…
**Spoiler alert – this contains race results from this weekend***
Where shall we start?!
Last time we caught up it was unknown whether Marquez was, in fact, a robot – obviously we’re joking – however, we weren’t sure whether he’d attempt to race just days after his operation for a broken right humerus. Well, Marquez showed a real fighting spirit as he headed out in Free Practice after being declared fit. He wasn’t far off the pace – just 1.2 from an all-time lap record of 1:36.584 set by Viñales – but he withdrew after listening to his body. Honestly, what an absolute champ… we’re sure he’ll be back and ready to take as many of the 275 points left up for grabs as he can.
We have to shout out Cal Crutchlow too who raced this weekend after recovering from a broken scaphoid…
The podium was a little bit of deja vu as Quartararo took his second race win and returned to the top step of the podium – pretty sure he’s got a taste for it now! – and Viñales came second. It was a return to the top-three for Valentino Rossi too on his Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP bike – something Rossi fans were extremely happy to see.
Right onto the racing this weekend, the World Superbike paddock ground into action once again after the opening race back in March in Australia as they were at – wait for it…. – Jerez!
Reigning British Superbike Champion, Scott Redding, was on a roll as he took first place in both race one and two and second in the Superpole race. Five-time WSBK Champion, Jonathan Rea finished second in race one and sixth in race two, however, pipped Redding to the post in the Superpole race. Chaz Davies secured second place in race two and Razgatlioglu rounded out the top three in both race one and two, while Van Der Mark finished third in the Superpole race.
Can we just say, this is Redding’s first season in the World Superbikes and he’s got a 24 point lead over Rea… this is going to be a great season! And here’s a cool stat for you – Redding achieved the 360th win for Ducati in World Superbikes with his win in race 2…
It’s Portimao this weekend (7-9 August), so let’s see what happens!
While we’re chatting about World Superbikes – despite the efforts of all involved, three rounds of the calendar have been cancelled – including the UK round at Donington Park, the birthplace of the World Superbikes. The two others cancelled are the Dutch round at Assen and the Qatar round at the Losail International Circuit.
To be honest, the changes to the racing calendars are coming thick and fast, so we’ve just started writing things in pencil and not pen for the time being! Or go ‘digital’ and then you don’t have to scribble them out!
Oh and while you’re crossing the dates from your diary, originally postponed from June to September, Wheels and Waves has now been cancelled.
Some good news though? It’s the first British Superbike round this weekend at Donington Park! Hands up if you’re excited! However, unfortunately it was announced last week that there won’t be any spectators at any of the BSB events in August after consultation between MSV and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport. Fingers crossed for events from September onwards!
There was a major road racing announcement last week too – there’s going to be a new one on the Isle of Wight in October 2021, called the ‘Diamond Races’! The race is set to take place on a 12.4 mile-long course around one week after the final round of the British Superbike Championship and the aim is that it will be a regular date on the racing calendar. The event will see two practice days on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by the time-trial feature races staged on Saturday. There will be Superbike, Supersport and lightweight machine categories and a sidecar demonstration. It’s got some big names behind it too such as Steve Plater, Gary Thompson MBE and Neil Tuxworth.
If you’re a fan of comms systems while riding, also announced last week was the new PACKTALK BLACK from Cardo Systems – a special edition version of the popular PACKTALK Bold communication system. It comes with 45mm JBL speakers, a cool sleek blacked-out design and an extended three year warranty (it’s two on their other units) and it’s selling for £349.
While we’re on this stealthy theme – BMW revealed that the S1000RR is joining the line-up in ‘black storm metallic’…
Have you seen the new e-Scrambler from Ducati?! A collaboration between Ducati and Thok Ebikes, the e-Scrambler is a seriously cool looking thing with a spec sheet to match. Now we know it’s technically not a motorcycle, but we think it’s wicked! It’s got an aluminium frame, a 250-Watt Shimano Steps E7000 motor with a 504 Wh battery and Pirelli Cycl-e FT tyres. It’s priced at €3,699 so admittedly not the cheapest, but hey, if you’ve got the money and you’re looking for an e-bike then it’s an option! Imagine a garage with an e-Scrambler, Scrambler and Superleggera in it!
Expected this autumn, the Sinnis Terrain 380 is now available on pre-order. Sinnis is offering those who pre-order the 37bhp adventure bike now the option of paying just £100 and then the rest at their nearest dealership after the launch. It’s priced at £4495 + OTR without luggage and £4750 with luggage.
Fantic have launched a brand-new limited-edition version of their Caballero Scrambler 500, which brings a number of practical updates along with some styling changes. With a name like the ‘Deluxe’, you would expect it to be just that. It’s a cool looking thing with a grey tank and mudguards, side number plates and matt black radiator covers. It’s also got matching handlebar grips, seat and handlebar pad – very trendy! It’s a limited edition and priced at £6599. We likey!
So that’s it from us – we hope you’re all enjoying the great weather we’re having at the moment and keeping cool on two-wheels.
#StaySafe, #StayAlert, #StayPositive and keep washing those hands (yes, it’s still important!).