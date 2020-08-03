Where shall we start?!

Last time we caught up it was unknown whether Marquez was, in fact, a robot – obviously we’re joking – however, we weren’t sure whether he’d attempt to race just days after his operation for a broken right humerus. Well, Marquez showed a real fighting spirit as he headed out in Free Practice after being declared fit. He wasn’t far off the pace – just 1.2 from an all-time lap record of 1:36.584 set by Viñales – but he withdrew after listening to his body. Honestly, what an absolute champ… we’re sure he’ll be back and ready to take as many of the 275 points left up for grabs as he can.

We have to shout out Cal Crutchlow too who raced this weekend after recovering from a broken scaphoid…

The podium was a little bit of deja vu as Quartararo took his second race win and returned to the top step of the podium – pretty sure he’s got a taste for it now! – and Viñales came second. It was a return to the top-three for Valentino Rossi too on his Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP bike – something Rossi fans were extremely happy to see.

Right onto the racing this weekend, the World Superbike paddock ground into action once again after the opening race back in March in Australia as they were at – wait for it…. – Jerez!

Reigning British Superbike Champion, Scott Redding, was on a roll as he took first place in both race one and two and second in the Superpole race. Five-time WSBK Champion, Jonathan Rea finished second in race one and sixth in race two, however, pipped Redding to the post in the Superpole race. Chaz Davies secured second place in race two and Razgatlioglu rounded out the top three in both race one and two, while Van Der Mark finished third in the Superpole race.

Can we just say, this is Redding’s first season in the World Superbikes and he’s got a 24 point lead over Rea… this is going to be a great season! And here’s a cool stat for you – Redding achieved the 360th win for Ducati in World Superbikes with his win in race 2…

It’s Portimao this weekend (7-9 August), so let’s see what happens!

While we’re chatting about World Superbikes – despite the efforts of all involved, three rounds of the calendar have been cancelled – including the UK round at Donington Park, the birthplace of the World Superbikes. The two others cancelled are the Dutch round at Assen and the Qatar round at the Losail International Circuit.

To be honest, the changes to the racing calendars are coming thick and fast, so we’ve just started writing things in pencil and not pen for the time being! Or go ‘digital’ and then you don’t have to scribble them out!

Oh and while you’re crossing the dates from your diary, originally postponed from June to September, Wheels and Waves has now been cancelled.