Bike Devil’s Week on Two-Wheels: 6 July 20

We don’t know about you, but we spent the weekend down at our local bike cafe. It was a welcome return to what our ‘normal’ weekends used to be like – waking up, getting our bike out the garage, riding to our local cafe, getting a cuppa and a sausage sandwich and admiring other people’s bikes while they were parked up. Sure, things weren’t exactly the same, but it’s certainly the most normal it has felt for a long time…

It was good news for aspiring motorcyclists too as motorcycle tests and training were able to start again on Saturday! As you know, key workers were allowed to take tests during lockdown but it’s now back open to anyone who wants to get on two wheels. Module one and two tests won’t start again until next Monday (16 July), but it’s a good start – especially given all the benefits of two-wheels over public transport in the current climate! Let’s get more people onto two wheels!

There was an important birthday which has been celebrated since our last update – nope, not ours – but Yamaha Motor Company turned 65 on 1st July! There are a number of competitions, opportunities for free t-shirts etc. if you head to your local authorised dealer as part of the celebration – so give them a ring and pay them a visit.

The Japanese manufacturer also released a special edition of it’s popular Ténéré 700 with a very snazzy 80s rally-inspired paint scheme – think Serge Bacou and Jean-Claude Olivier/Paris Dakar. We likey! You also get some extra bits and bobs like an Akrapovic can, rally seat and upgraded skid plate – to name just a few…

To be honest, and rather unsurprisingly, a number of manufacturers are doing what they can to get customers into their dealerships. Indian Motorcycle has extended many of its offers until the end of September and will be running it’s ‘Win an FTR’ test ride campaign until the end of July. You basically just have to test ride an FTR at an authorised dealership and be entered for the chance to win one. Ride a bike for the chance to win one of them?! Seems like a good deal to us…

Suzuki’s offering £500 off the RRP of many models in its range to anyone who takes a test ride – bikes included are the GSX-R1000R, Katana, GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F, V-Strom 650, SV650, and SV650X…plus, there’s £500 (they must like that number..) off the GSX-R and GSX-S 125 models too – and you don’t even need to take a test ride – perfect for those looking to climb aboard two wheels instead of get public transport. #UnlockYourFreedom and all that jazz!

To be honest, if you’re in the market for a new bike and you’ve saved money from your holiday for the year being cancelled, it really is a buyers market!

CCM are still taking orders for the Spitfire SIX, the seriously cool looking machine they revealed at Motorcycle Live last year. Only 300 of them will be made and there’s a whole myriad of customisations you can make to them before it’s even built. Choose the tank colour, powder coatings for the frame and different seats – then add accessories and performance upgrades like Öhlins suspension. Priced from £9995, head over to the website to check out the configurator and to build yours.

Anyone else counting down until #BSBRestart? There’s just over 30 days to go until the BSB kicks off again at Donington Park and we can’t wait! Teams have been busy preparing bikes and riders are getting back on two wheels ready for the season kick off testing. It’s certainly going to be an interesting season!

It would seem that the strange start to the season has also meant that ‘silly season’ isn’t confined to its usual timings as there have been a few movers and shakers already – one of which is Michael Van Der Mark. The 2014 World Supersport Champ has split with Yamaha and has signed with the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team for the 2021 season. Racing in the WSBK Championship since 2015, he’s taken three race wins and 29 podiums, his teammate is set to be announced soon.

Ducati MotoGP rider, Andrea Dovisioso, put all of us to shame when he was spotted back in the gym just 24 hours after having surgery on a fractured left collarbone following an accident motocrossing. Come on, was it not good enough that he was going to be back in time for the opening round of the season at Jerez next weekend (17-19 July)?!

Other news included BMW’s announcement that they were ready to bring Active Cruise Control (ACC) to its bike in the ‘near future’. Developed in conjunction with Bosch, unlike standard cruise control (which let’s the rider set a speed and then the vehicle will just keep at the consistent speed until instructed otherwise) the active system will adjust the cruising speed when another vehicle is detected in front. This isn’t just cruise control straight from one of their cars either, as it will lower speeds too when it thinks a rider is turning or leaning into a corner. Cool huh?! BMW isn’t the first manufacturer to talk of this ‘future’ tech – KTM, Ducati and Kawasaki are all in the race too.

And a date for your diary? 1 August – MOT testing is back across England, Scotland and Wales, so be sure to check if you’re due one.

We can’t sign off without sharing the news too – although you have probably already seen it – that Stuart Garner, ex-CEO of Norton, was found to have acted ‘dishonestly’ by the Pensions Ombudsman and has been told he has to repay the millions invested in the schemes. We sincerely hope that those impacted get the best outcome possible.

