BSB Delayed Until June

Yes, we now have to wait an agonising few months more before we get to see the best national motorcycle racing series in the world grace our TV sets. And, hopefully, a good deal of actual physical eyeballs, too.

This is why the weekend of June 25th- 27th will see engines and egos brought roaring back to life at Oulton Park – because by then, we may be able to genuinely attend, like, for reals. For regular racegoers, this will make for fabulous news, even if it means waiting longer for it to happen. For everyone else, you’ll just have to hang on to MotoGP for a bit (starting this very incoming weekend!) while the weeks tick by for both BSB and WSB to arrive at their respective late starts in 2021.

This is all, of course, dependent on the whole Covid thing playing ball and pushing the hell off. We’ve had false dawns before, but the rapid vaccination program gives hope to the provisional date of June 21st remaining as the day spectator restrictions are eased. In the world of stadium sports, they’re looking at around ten percent capacity to begin with. If we think a huge stadium has a lot of real estate to keep folks apart, race tracks shouldn’t be a problem at all bar the choke points, especially places such as Silverstone and the like.