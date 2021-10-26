Classics On Show In Sussex on 31st October!Armani Moffatt
Now that we can all go out and about again, well, let’s start getting out and about! And, if you’re into your classics and happen to live in or near the West Sussex area, a little treat comes your way via the Classic Motorcycle Show’s Autumn Classic Bikejumble & Show.
Held at the South Of England Showground, for one day only, expect a wealth (literally in some cases…) of spiffing classic bikes to ogle over, or even buy – wizard! There will be production and race bikes aplenty to coo over, as well as several stands to peruse, but another main point of shows like this is, of course, the bargains!
Now, bargain is a relative term and whatever value attributed to its use purely down to context and perspective, like everything else in life. In plain English – that rusty, half fallen to bits crank-case for an ancient bike few have ever heard of will be worthless to most, but to some out there, it’s a prize worth paying large for.
Yes there will be parts stores aplenty, as well as memorabilia and a dozen other reasons why people go to these kinds of things all capably catered for.
There will be ‘best in show’ awards too, and also the option for a few extra quid to get in the show at 7.30am, while the rest of the cheap seats riff-raff get in at 10am. Those early entry tickets are £10, otherwise it’s £7 per adult and humans under 16 get in gratis. Sounds like a fun and thrifty day out – or maybe not if something takes your eye!
You can find this morass of classic goodness at a clearly sign-posted location, off junction 10 of the M23, on the 31st of October, and tickets can be snapped up at elk-promotions.co.uk – Enjoy!
