Cool On Tap – By Harley Davidson

Cool On Tap – By Harley DavidsonArmani Moffatt
Have you ever been in that situation where you’re riding away somewhere lovely, and stop for a drink only to find your bottle of aqua has superheated in your rucksack or luggage, and instead of being refreshed, it instead feels like your drinking straight from the hot tap? Well, there is a solution to that irksome issue, but you’ll need a Harley to sort it…
So, then, a Pepsi Max branded cool-box type pannier from Harley Davidson, with the Pepsi colours and everything. Well, not quite everything (where’s the ice maker, eh?), but it will keep up to 20 litres of whichever liquid you fancy nice and cold for up to a day, if it’s cold when you load it up, apparently. There’s also a built in drinks dispenser and a reflector that pops out to reveal a two-cup drinks holder, also, apparently. To top things off there’s a built-in speaker to play your favourite tunes as you sip your cool beverages, so they say, by all accounts.
Do bear in mind though, that this ghastly thing appeared in our inboxes on, drum-roll, April the 1st. Hence all the ‘apparently’ inclusions above because, obviously, it’s a nonsense April Fool gag – ho ho ho, those cads, ooo our collective sides, etc…
But just you wait one minute dammit, because many have fallen for this ruse, and many HD owners seem to actually want the bloody thing even if it doesn’t come in a slew of colours that absolutely will not match any Harley lest it be already decked out in the stars and stripes. If enough crazy folk demand these, you can bet your butts somebody may actually come up with one, if not Harley themselves, and then it’ll be an actual thing. Some people…
