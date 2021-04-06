Cool On Tap – By Harley Davidson

Have you ever been in that situation where you’re riding away somewhere lovely, and stop for a drink only to find your bottle of aqua has superheated in your rucksack or luggage, and instead of being refreshed, it instead feels like your drinking straight from the hot tap? Well, there is a solution to that irksome issue, but you’ll need a Harley to sort it…

So, then, a Pepsi Max branded cool-box type pannier from Harley Davidson, with the Pepsi colours and everything. Well, not quite everything (where’s the ice maker, eh?), but it will keep up to 20 litres of whichever liquid you fancy nice and cold for up to a day, if it’s cold when you load it up, apparently. There’s also a built in drinks dispenser and a reflector that pops out to reveal a two-cup drinks holder, also, apparently. To top things off there’s a built-in speaker to play your favourite tunes as you sip your cool beverages, so they say, by all accounts.