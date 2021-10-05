Donnington Park Round 10 British Superbikes 2021

We entered Donington coming off the back of our best event of the season at Oulton.

Oulton park saw us take a win and a second in Superstock 1000 with Luke Mossey and 2 wins from Jack Kennedy in Supersport where he was able to cement his championship lead at 13 points.

Donington was a good track for the team earlier in the year with a win and a second for Luke and Jack took a second and was taken out from a podium place in Race 2.

The weather on the first day was a little hit and miss however we got some valuable track time and ready for qualification and race on the second day.

Luke had a very difficult Q session and managed to only get into 18th Place which was a shock to us all in mixed conditions. Jack faired a bit better with a pole position and a decent gap from the riders behind in lap time.

Luke’s race went better and finished 10 and better lap time which meant he started race 2 on Sunday in 7th.

After a string start Luke was ran to the edge of the track at the old hairpin exit and meant he dropped to 13th before fighting his way back to 7th for a solid but disappointing weekend where he can now focus on Brands where he can secure third in the championship.