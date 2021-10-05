Donnington Park Round 10 British Superbikes 2021

Donnington Park Round 10 British Superbikes 2021Armani Moffatt
.
We entered Donington coming off the back of our best event of the season at Oulton.
Oulton park saw us take a win and a second in Superstock 1000 with Luke Mossey and 2 wins from Jack Kennedy in Supersport where he was able to cement his championship lead at 13 points.
Donington was a good track for the team earlier in the year with a win and a second for Luke and Jack took a second and was taken out from a podium place in Race 2.
The weather on the first day was a little hit and miss however we got some valuable track time and ready for qualification and race on the second day.
Luke had a very difficult Q session and managed to only get into 18th Place which was a shock to us all in mixed conditions. Jack faired a bit better with a pole position and a decent gap from the riders behind in lap time.
Luke’s race went better and finished 10 and better lap time which meant he started race 2 on Sunday in 7th.
After a string start Luke was ran to the edge of the track at the old hairpin exit and meant he dropped to 13th before fighting his way back to 7th for a solid but disappointing weekend where he can now focus on Brands where he can secure third in the championship.
Jacks pole pace didn’t mean for much as the weather went from bad to worse. The race became who race of attrition not a bar banging race we are used to in Supersport, Ben Currie our biggest challenger in the championship got away and was on really good pace with his team mate and Lee Johnston however just after one of the Gearlink bikes crashed so did Currie, this meant we needed jack to bring it home no matter what to extend our championship lead.
Jack managed to bring it home in 3rd which meant we extended our lead to 29 points.
Race 2 the weather was good and Jack started from 3rd and took a very commanding lead in the first three laps and managed to get a 3 second lead and managed the race from there, Ben finished 2nd in Supersport so we extended our lead to 34 points going in to the last weekend at Brands.
This means we only to need to get a podium in any place in the first Race on the Saturday to take the 2021 British Supersport title.
This is a massive opportunity for the team and all our partners to win the championship in our first year using the Kawasaki ZX6R.
We hope you are able to join us or watch the racing live next week where we plan on securing our second championship with Kawasaki.
#StaySafe, #StayAlert, #StayPositive and keep washing those hands (yes, it’s still important!).