Ducati & Fasthouse Celebrate In Style

They did indeed win the Hooligan class and to ensure admirers can join in on the big win, they’re producing a limited run of 800 machines just so you can be one of the gang, too. What makes this ‘special’ then? First off, the colours, and in absolute fairness it looks utterly fabulous. It’s harder than you think to put great paint on a bike of this style and make it stand out, with so little real estate for natty slap. Also expect the ubiquitous plate with a number on it, as per usual, plus a different seat and black spoked wheels.

So does anything else make this limited model special? Well, it’s based on the extremely excellent Scrambler Desert Sled and, erm… Okay, okay, it’s basically one of those with a flash paint scheme and an incy bit of by proxy race success kudos.

But that’s not really a bad thing because as mentioned, the Desert Sled is already one pretty fine example of the Scrambler ethos. This means an 803cc motor wanging out around 70 gee gees and a healthy dose of traditional L-twin torque. We still miss the big 2-valve motors of the old Monsters et al, so this is like a blast from the past in many ways.

The chassis is properly loaded with fully adjustable suspension, while the four-piston brakes are complimented with high-spec Bosch cornering ABS. When the 13.5L tank is topped up they weigh in around 209kg, and the 860mm seat height can be dropped a further 20mm if desired. It’s got everything you need for whatever job you care to throw at it, essentially.