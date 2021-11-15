Ducati’s 2022 Streetfighter V2 Stuns!

Good on you, Ducati, reviving the middleweight naked sportster once again via their V2 Panigale. ‘The Panigale V2 stripped of the fairings’ quotes the press release which, frankly, is great news. Quite how close to the sportsbike it ends up being remains to be seen, but whatever they’ve done with it rest assured, it will be brilliant…

It’s true that very few manufacturers, well, only one really, refrain from diluting the sports side of things when it comes to adaptations to naked life. Usability for most is key, so long as they preserve enough essence, and speed, of the machine it is borne of. Yet there are usually significant concessions made, be that softening the chassis dimensions and suspension, or knocking off some revs to concentrate on naked-friendly drive. We won’t know the full truth till we get our hands on one, but thus far things are looking gravy.

With no fairings they’ve used an aluminium high-bar, while the freshly padded seat is wider as your weight is no longer pitched as far forwards, giving you more support. To match, the footpeg position has been altered and though suspension remains the same with a Sachs shock and 32mm BPF Showa fork (each rolling on a light-weight 5-spoke wheel), you can guarantee they likewise will have seen some fiddling.

The swingarm is different, a significant 16mm longer single-sided item to increase stability given the extra leverage from the flat bars with the V2’s arm would have been way too, erm, lively in the steering department. In fact, true to their word, most of the bike is as the V2, the same goes for the excellent Brembo M4-32 monobloc brake calipers which chomp on 320mm discs.