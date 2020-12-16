Enjoying your ride whatever the weather

The UK Winter can seem a bit doom and gloom, but there is plenty of fun to be had, be that rebuilding project bikes, riding off road, or stealing that one sunny morning for a ride. However, if the low temperatures and damp roads have taken the fun out of riding, there are a few things you can do for you and your bike to put the sparkle back into your motorcycling.

Step one – prepare your bike

The obvious issues to tackle when getting your bike ready for the rainy months are those of corrosion and cleanliness. There is no shortcut to solving this, just regular cleaning and especially giving your bike a wash before putting it away after a ride on salty roads. Easy enough if you’re just going out for a spin at the weekend, but less practical if you’re commuting every day. There are a few options for corrosion protection sprays; ACF50 and Scottoiler FS365 both help protect your bike. If you have a garage to store your bike in, that’s a massive help and installing a small heater and running a dehumidifier will further reduce the effects of salt and damp on your shiny metalwork.

As important as protecting your bike is fitting the right tyres. Winter tyres are common in the four-wheel world but less talked about on bikes. You don’t need to go fitting a set of ice-racing spikes to your sports bike, but switching out to a set of tyres designed to work in low temperatures will transform how the bike feels on a cold morning. For an examples of a good winter season tyre – check out the Michelin Pilot Road 4/5s. Conversely, trackday-focused tyres like the Michelin Power Cups will do very little to help your confidence on a damp or wet road once the temperature drops below five degrees Celsius.