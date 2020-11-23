First Ride: 2020 Ducati Panigale V4S

The result is a bike that goes from bunny rabbit to badass quite literally at the push of a button. A bloody fast bunny rabbit, but a bunny all the same. With the bike set to Sport mode and all the various collarbone-saving settings turned up, it is like riding in a video game. On the easiest setting. The one the kids put it on when Dad asks for a go on ‘that Play-box-station thing’. Brake as hard as you like; the wheels stay in line and on the ground. Tip the thing on its side, trying to notice how much easier the suspension changes have made this, then point and shoot. I mean it, just point it out of the turn and open the throttle all the way. 214bhp is fed to you in digitally controlled mouthfuls with just the tiniest slide or the odd wave of front tyre. It’s incredible. Going fast has never been so accessible.

Just as you get to thinking that actually, you’re not really needed and the bike is happy enough riding round without you, that’s when you need to try Race mode. Better still, fit the race kit exhaust system and try Race mode with 226bhp and slick tyres. All previous suspicions that the Panigale has been tamed go immediately sideways. Like the bike at every opportunity. Wild, smokey-tyre corner entries run into perfect, electronically controlled drifts onto straights that shrink in the presence of this nonsense. It really lets you live out your GP racer fantasies, letting you push yourself to the point of terror and then pulling you back from the edge every time.