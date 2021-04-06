From Pit To Podium – A New Star Is Born?Armani Moffatt
This weekend’s MotoGP return in Losail was as packed full of action as the opener, but despite impressive wins for Sam Lowes in Moto2 and Fabio Quatararo snatching the boy boy’s prize, the big news came from Moto3.
Over the winter, this very author had told a few friends to keep an eye on a rising star, Pedro Acosta, as he made his full-time debut on the world stage. Last weekend he finished second and this weekend, well, let’s just say he blew everyone’s doors off and made the entire paddock take notice – because he won the race from pit-lane!
Part of an entire group of riders penalised off the grid slots, Acosta led the ragtag bunch out on to the track when the field had passed, with a nine second gap to the leading group. In Moto3 nine-seconds is an eternity, or rather it should be, as nobody told Acosta that. While British hopes ended with John McPhee being taken out for the second race in a row, by the same rider no less, a far bigger shock was on the cards.
Acosta managed to drop his pit-lane starting pals and bit by bit edged his way towards the leaders, helped in part by incidents that Moto3 generates, but showing a startlingly impressive determination. He blazed through the front runners and displayed an astonishing turn of speed to ensure he led across the line to take his first win. Wow, just wow…
This is quite possibly one of these moments where we’re seeing the next latest and greatest in development. There have been others who have shone brightly of course, only to fade, except few in the paddock think this will be the case here. You can bet your arse KTM are desperately trying to tie the kiddie down to a long term progression deal. That’s if this form continues, and others may come in and swoop him up, much like Honda did with Jack Miller promoting him directly to MotoGP. If this kid wins a few more races early doors, as impressively as he’s done in Qatar, consider this a distinct possibility. Fair play, young man, fair play.
Elsewhere Sam Lowes took another terrific win in Moto2, pushed this time by Remy Gardner all race long. We may have discovered the rivalry for that title as both seem to be a significant cut above the field. Jake Dixon’s hopes of another top ten finish were scuppered with a crash, yet he’ll be desperate to continue the fine form he showed towards the end of the last campaign. He’s in a team with a direct route to MotoGP on decent equipment and a team-mate who seems to be on a similar level to him. Dorna want a Brit in the top class, but there are few spots available for 2022 and if Lowes continues on this course of wins he’ll have a good case for a seat too. There’s a lot for Jake to do, but could there possibly be a seat above opening up for next year?
Valentino Rossi’s spot we’re talking about here, because Qatar II was possibly the racing legend’s most embarrassing weekend of his entire career. Even Rossi detesters were probably wincing as he qualified second to last – let that sink in for just a moment, because it wasn’t due to any error or mechanical cock-up, he just wasn’t fast enough. Even having some fallers in front of him didn’t help enough to score a single point (!), it only made the race look ever so slightly less worse for him than it really was. The one hope for fans is that the field was incredibly tight, the race itself featuring the closest top-ten and top-fifteen in the history of the sport after all. We want to say things could turn around for him when they hit Europe, and they just might, but with Qatar being such a happy hunting ground for him over so long, it’s hard to envisage, but we retain hope!
The main race was won by Quatararo, while last week’s winner Maverick Vinales was unable to overcome the speed of the Ducatis to chase after his ebullient team-mate. And happy he was, as he hadn’t stood on the GP podium for a long while! Both he and Vinales have had in the past, arguably, the weakest heads in terms of confidence winning one weekend and being nowhere the next. Fabio attempted to address this in the off-season by seeing a specialist and it appears to have paid off. He looked as awesome this weekend as Vinales did last – impressive stuff from the Yamahas.
Impressive too was rookie Jorge Martin, leading almost the entire race before succumbing to Fabio and team-mate Johann Zarco, with France bagging itself a 1-2 finishing position for the first time in forever. Zarco is an interesting case, his consistency over these two rounds in relation to his rivals makes for fascinating speculation, especially as he has exactly the same equipment as the factory boys and in terms of stats has more wins and titles already in the bag than either of them.
Yet, this is Qatar and although this fortnight has been as weird as it has been wonderful, we still don’t know how things will start to pan out when they hit Europe in earnest, or if they even will. Without Marc Marquez in 2020 MotoGP was all over the place, possibly one of the most inconsistent seasons ever, and that goes for the entire field. It made for amazing watching for fans, with little clue who would win one week to the next, but Marquez’s return will only make the whole grid faster if he’s on point, and stretch them out creating a more settled order. However this is only if his hurty arm plays ball, so the truth is, nobody has the foggiest what’s going to happen – just as it should be!
