Harley Davidson Street Glide Special – Arctic Blast

It’s probably a sad indicator of the world we live in, and how marketing can worm its way into your mental vernacular, that when you hear the words ‘Arctic Blast’ you could be forgiven if the first thing that pops into mind is chewing gum or mouth wash. Yet at the same time, and if this is your kind of thing, the new Harley Street Glide Special carrying the frosty cool moniker is certainly striking fresh notes.

Featuring a hand-painted scheme, by Gunslinger Custom Paint, just 500 examples of the Arctic Blast will be made available. It joins a growing list of specials Harley are knocking out these days, and long may it go on, the more options over the stock range the better, say we. Aside from the paint, that’s about it in terms of special features, though the Street Glide is about as Harley as one can get anyway.

Powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V twin, Harley doesn’t even feature horsepower figures in the specifications, but it’s really not all that important because pushing a fully loaded 375kg is a thumping 160Nm of torque from its 1,868cc capacity. Grunt is all with a bike such as this, designed for leisurely, thumping along touring and just enjoying life riding a motorbike.