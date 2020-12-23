You know the feeling. You’ve been looking forward to a ride all week. The bike is ready on the driveway; tyre pressures checked, chain adjusted. Suit up, grab keys, head out and before the end of the road there are spots of rain hitting your visor. Those little droplets of anti-grip can make you want to spin around and head straight back to the comfort of the garage, but stick with it and follow our top tips for riding better in the rain. Whether you’re on the road or on the track, getting comfortable riding well in the wet means more time enjoying your bike and even more confidence when it dries up.

Step One – Read the rain

Drops, drizzle, showers, mizzle, mist, downpour and hail – all rain is not created equal and riding in the wet requires you to consider much more than just the amount of water in your boots. On a warm, dry day, a few spots of rain appearing on your visor is what bike racers lovingly refer to as ‘Mental Rain’, i.e. it’s not really there, just in your mind. On a racetrack that works – you’re not travelling any great distance in one direction, so you can work on the fact that a few spots of rain aren’t going to seriously affect grip. On the road, it’s a little more complicated – but if the road surface is dry and the spots of rain have just started, grip levels aren’t going to have taken a hit. More significant is temperature, specifically that of your tyres. The biggest problem racers have when it starts raining mid-race is that the wet track means they have to do everything less aggressively (braking, accelerating, cornering). Combined with the cooling effect of the water on the track this means tyre temperatures begin to drop, which is when grip starts to take a significant hit. Road tyres are designed to continue working at lower temperatures, but the theory still applies – on a cold morning, when you’ve just left the garage or after a café stop, the tyres will produce less grip and less feel. That’s one of the big reasons why the first miles of a cold, wet ride can leave you doubting whether it’s worth going out at all. The solution is to understand that tyres, suspension and your body all need time to warm up, so take it steady and build up gradually. Two extra factors to consider are the amount of rain on the road and when it last rained. The first rain after a long, dry spell seems to bring all the grease and dust to the surface and can make roads particularly greasy. If it’s properly hammering it down, the grip can still be good, especially on a well-treaded tyre, just keep an eye out for standing water and bigger puddles.