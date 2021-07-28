Indian NEON Scout Series Stuns

Whether you like cruisers, or you don’t, when something that looks as good as these latest Indian specials do, one must simply tip your hat in appreciation. Built via a collaboration of Paris based dealer Indian Etoile and custom bike builders Tank Machine, they’ve taken the base Scout Bobber Sixty and cranked the awesome factor up to eleven. As cool-looking cruisers go, these are about as good as it gets.

Indian has always been a slight oddball in the cruiser market, in that their bikes seem to have a habit of appealing to those who usually wouldn’t touch one with a barge pole. It’s the engines, you see, which are just brilliant and almost always made other, more famous brand cruiser motors seem a bit limp. The designs also had a bit more of the cool vibe edge to them too, which has just been uber amplified by Tank Machine et al.

Available in three colourways, some of the modifications to the Bobbers include new upholstery, fork gators, a new headlamp and a thumping Supertrapp exhaust among other bits and bobs. That exhaust looks fabulous, and trust us the boom from an Indian with an open pipe will melt the heart of even the hardiest of sports bike enthusiasts.

“I really wanted to imagine some intense colour and work on a new line that would redraw the Indian Scout’s tank. It is a bold choice because I decided to integrate Fluro colours to achieve this. I did not want this series to just be another build among others, the intention really was to start a new trend”

said Tank Machine Founder Clement Molina.