Indian’s 2022 FTR Line-up Revealed
Naked sportsters just got even more interesting with four brilliant FTR updates
Slapping a whacking great lump of American V-twin grunt into a format that’d seem wholly inappropriate to the die hard cruiser brigade, isn’t a modern trend. There was Buell, for example, with their sports focussed chassis powered by Harley engines. But Big HD always seemed to treat them like that far edge of the family kid who shows up during holidays, the one who always looks like they’re a bit contagious. They didn’t want to dilute or harm their brand or annoy their core customers, we were told, though while at the same time racing a Superbike in AMA. Eh?
Which is why it’s always gratifying to see a manufacturer going out on a limb leaving their comfort zone behind, then going balls-deep in supporting the project, as Indian are doing with the ever improving and superb FTR range bringing a totally different kind of character into the arena of naked sportsters, while looking pretty darn fine to boot.
They’re already showing off the 2022 FTR line-up to whet our thumpy appetites, namely the base FTR, a slightly shinier FTR S, the full-bling FTR R Carbon and off-road(ish) FTR Rally.
Putting the Rally aside for one moment, the differences between the first three bikes are summed up perfectly in the latest press release, like so…
FTR
The base FTR features an analogue gauge and is available in Black Smoke with red
accents throughout, including red pinstripes on the wheels, red Indian Motorcycle script
branding across the tank, and a red rear shock spring. The base FTR is also available in
a reduced power version for A2 compliance.
FTR S
With two paint options, Maroon Metallic and White Smoke, the premium offering includes
Indian Motorcycle’s 110 mm (4.3-inch) touchscreen display, which offers phone
integration via Bluetooth or USB and configurable gauges. The FTR S comes standard
with an upgraded Akrapovič exhaust, three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift
mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS. Additionally, a fast-
charging USB port provides a convenient means to charge personal devices.
FTR R Carbon
The FTR R Carbon sits at the top as the premier model in the FTR lineup. In addition to
the aforementioned features listed with the FTR S, the FTR R Carbon sets itself apart
with carbon fibre tank covers, front fender and headlight nacelle, fully adjustable Öhlins
gold front forks and gold piggyback shock, a black Akrapovič exhaust, premium seat
cover, and numbered badging on the console.
Those are three options right there likely to appeal to many a potential customer in this segment, though in this case what would possibly be deemed as a quirky choice of super naked is backed up by the resources and high level of kit Indian are bequeathing on the FTR rabble. Either of these is absolutely worth a test ride.
And if you’re more a scrambler kind of person, then the Rally provides another alluring option. Here are the differences twixt it and its siblings.
FTR Rally
Maintaining its scrambler aesthetic, the FTR Rally features Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres over wire-spoke wheels with an 18-inch in the rear and 19-inch in front. Like other FTR models, the FTR Rally receives the refined engine calibration and throttle response, along with rear cylinder deactivation. The FTR Rally’s ProTaper handlebars are 50mm (2 inches) higher than other FTR models for better comfort and handling with a more relaxed ergonomic position. The FTR Rally features an analogue gauge and is available in Titanium Smoke. Like the base FTR, the FTR Rally is also available in a reduced power version for A2 compliance.
