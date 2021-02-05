Indian’s 2022 FTR Line-up Revealed

FTR S

With two paint options, Maroon Metallic and White Smoke, the premium offering includes

Indian Motorcycle’s 110 mm (4.3-inch) touchscreen display, which offers phone

integration via Bluetooth or USB and configurable gauges. The FTR S comes standard

with an upgraded Akrapovič exhaust, three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift

mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS. Additionally, a fast-

charging USB port provides a convenient means to charge personal devices.

FTR R Carbon

The FTR R Carbon sits at the top as the premier model in the FTR lineup. In addition to

the aforementioned features listed with the FTR S, the FTR R Carbon sets itself apart

with carbon fibre tank covers, front fender and headlight nacelle, fully adjustable Öhlins

gold front forks and gold piggyback shock, a black Akrapovič exhaust, premium seat

cover, and numbered badging on the console.

Those are three options right there likely to appeal to many a potential customer in this segment, though in this case what would possibly be deemed as a quirky choice of super naked is backed up by the resources and high level of kit Indian are bequeathing on the FTR rabble. Either of these is absolutely worth a test ride.

And if you’re more a scrambler kind of person, then the Rally provides another alluring option. Here are the differences twixt it and its siblings.

FTR Rally

Maintaining its scrambler aesthetic, the FTR Rally features Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres over wire-spoke wheels with an 18-inch in the rear and 19-inch in front. Like other FTR models, the FTR Rally receives the refined engine calibration and throttle response, along with rear cylinder deactivation. The FTR Rally’s ProTaper handlebars are 50mm (2 inches) higher than other FTR models for better comfort and handling with a more relaxed ergonomic position. The FTR Rally features an analogue gauge and is available in Titanium Smoke. Like the base FTR, the FTR Rally is also available in a reduced power version for A2 compliance.