Kawasaki Tweaks the 2022 Versys 650

The adventure style market continues to grow apace, though in the same vein as 4×4 Chelsea Tractors, it’s the style that draws people in and the perception of what a bike of said style can be capable of. This despite the fact that even adventure bikes are better on the road rolling on 17-inch tyres which will never, ever, see dirt…

Which is also an unlikely scenario with the latest Versys 650, a bike now brought in line with the latest version of its big sister Versys 1000. It’s little surprise the press blurb uses the term ‘urban jungle’ as the nippy nature of the fast steering machine, added to the increased vision the riding position allows, makes a style of bike made for dirt, actually bloody great at zapping across cities – though watch those panniers while filtering!

Powered by an eager beaver 649cc parallel-twin, it’s all about the grunt here so don’t expect a rampant top speed, but do expect plenty of thrust to get you there. And of course it comes pre-loaded with traction-control, for peace of mind even if the relatively low power output shouldn’t trouble the rubber or rider too much.

For 2022 there’s a new upper cowl and also a new four-position screen with an easy system for adjustment. Now sporting LED lights and indicators brings it up to spec in that department, and yes there’s a plush TFT dash which will link to your phone and allow you to make adjustments and check your biking stats too.