Kawasaki Tweaks the 2022 Versys 650

Kawasaki Tweaks the 2022 Versys 650Armani Moffatt
The adventure style market continues to grow apace, though in the same vein as 4×4 Chelsea Tractors, it’s the style that draws people in and the perception of what a bike of said style can be capable of. This despite the fact that even adventure bikes are better on the road rolling on 17-inch tyres which will never, ever, see dirt…
Which is also an unlikely scenario with the latest Versys 650, a bike now brought in line with the latest version of its big sister Versys 1000. It’s little surprise the press blurb uses the term ‘urban jungle’ as the nippy nature of the fast steering machine, added to the increased vision the riding position allows, makes a style of bike made for dirt, actually bloody great at zapping across cities – though watch those panniers while filtering!
Powered by an eager beaver 649cc parallel-twin, it’s all about the grunt here so don’t expect a rampant top speed, but do expect plenty of thrust to get you there. And of course it comes pre-loaded with traction-control, for peace of mind even if the relatively low power output shouldn’t trouble the rubber or rider too much.
For 2022 there’s a new upper cowl and also a new four-position screen with an easy system for adjustment. Now sporting LED lights and indicators brings it up to spec in that department, and yes there’s a plush TFT dash which will link to your phone and allow you to make adjustments and check your biking stats too.
Like many of Kawasaki’s range, there are three version available – Standard, Tourer and Grand Tourer. Obviously the cheapest option is the base bike without anything from the wholesome accessory line fitted. And, for many, that will be enough as they won’t need enough luggage to fit their house in, nor spotlights and so on. If they’re looking for that style of bike with a great pedigree, at £7,799 it is bang on ballpark for your buck.
Go for the (starting from) £10,049 Grand Tourer choice and now this is getting a bit pricey for what is essentially still a 650cc mid-range machine. Yet, you get that 12v power-outlet, handguards, GPS mounts, a tank pad, full panniers plus top-box and LED fog lights to name just a few of the extras. So, despite it being a little expensive it is fully stacked with everything you could ever need for a pseudo adventure jaunt, and you may never need to buy anything for it ever again bar tyres, brake pads and fuel.
The middle option, the Tourer, comes with a couple of the goodies the GT is loaded with, but at a far more palatable £8,599. If all you’re after was some extra storage space (56-litres) and handguards to stop your pinkies getting cold, then go for the middle sibling.
Interested? Then head online or get to your nearest Kawasaki dealer to sort out a test ride, and you may find this could be the perfect little dirt loving pretender for you.
