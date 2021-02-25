Kawasaki’s Z H2 SE Swings From the Sky

Which comes at a cost of course, a significant increase over the stock machine no less, at £18,349. Indeed, that Showa suspension isn’t cheap, but then neither are the Brembo Stylema brake calipers. Both additions are absolutely top drawer however, somewhat justifying the extra outlay. There was nothing wrong with the M4 32 calipers the stock machine wears, but the Stylema calipers in feel, progression and ultimate stopping power are remarkable, to say the least.

And if you want to spend a bit more, the ‘Performance’ edition wants £19,449 of your hard earned before it grants you access to its box of tricks. For that you get an official Akrapovic slip-on can, a fly-screen and not a lot else more. The fly-screen does work pretty well, mind you, and the Akra’ serves up a deep, resonate but entirely inoffensive soundtrack perk over the otherwise fairly quiet stocker.

But of course, the Z is already stuffed with awesomeness from the off, like its full electronics suite, multiple rider modes, up and down quick-shifter, slick FTF colour dash and a dedicated app for smartphone connectivity. And it’s got that blower which, unless they’ve also taken the plunge into the land of H too, precisely none of your other biking mates will have. That’s pure, unadulterated and delicious biking ego gravy on tap. Add that to tested power of around 180bhp at the wheel and this is some machine, no matter which version you care to choose.

The best piece of advice? Go test ride one if you’re in the market for a super naked. Even if it didn’t float your boat, or the looks perhaps weren’t your thing, the experience certainly should be!