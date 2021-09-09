KTM 2022 RC 125 – The Best Just Got Better

There are doubtless many out there who still bemoan the passing of small capacity two-stroke motorcycles. Yes, it’s true that with most things from our past they are in reality a skewed and somewhat glamourised version of moments, experiences, feelings – I remember when all this were fields, et cetera. But physics don’t have a habit of changing like memories do, and one thing that cannot be denied is that a ring-a-ding 125 is more powerful, and therefore faster, than a four-stroke option of the same capacity.

Those little 125 ripper strokers from back in the day were often good for touching or just over 100mph, some a fair bit more with some liberal fiddling and gearing swaps. But those days are over and sightings of the last bike standing for road racer honours, Aprilia’s RS125, are sadly few and fleeting. Little 125cc four-strokes? That’s what we see these days, and we can be thankful there are still budding bikers out there buying them even if they are mostly a shadow of what one used to be able to have.

At least for the most part, because although the first few years of four-stroke 125s were dull and a tad risible to say the least, the more modern ones have gotten their acts together. In sporting parlance, none more so than KTM and their nipper RC line. Just like their larger 390 sibling, the wee one has had a thorough overhaul for 2022.

It shares the same lighter frame and new featherweight wheels, knocking nigh on a hefty 5kg between them alone, never mind the other savings clipped hither and thither like a 1kg lighter ByBre brake caliper. Less weight on something this small is crucial to making the most of what the engine format can produce.