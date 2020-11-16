KTM Super Duke R 1290– Riding the Beast 3.0 on the road

So, here we are. As far removed from Portimão and a sunny trackday as you’re likely to go with a sports bike. Bumps, potholes, sheep poo and gravel, without a painted apex kerb or warm pit garage in sight. It’s all very well being able to pull a 5th gear wheelie the length of a straight, but when you’ve finished daydreaming, this is really where this bike needs to perform – on normal roads.

First up – the engine – have you ever tried to use 180 bhp on a small, bumpy lane? How about with the rider aids turned off? The Super Duke has its work cut out hanging on to that engine, and when you start trying to ride it fast on a rough road, that’s the overbearing impression. It feels like you, the frame and everything else are all hanging on to that 1300cc V-twin for dear life. While 180hp tries to smash itself into the horizon, the chassis is desperately trying to steer it away from the hedges and the electronics are doing their best to stop it flipping upside down. And you’re perched on top giggling in terror and delight. The chassis and electronics are both very good at their jobs, but it’s still a bike and a riding experience dominated by the engine.

The practical bits of the bike do take the edge off on a long ride, the cruise control is very useful but mainly on the motorway where the rest of the bike doesn’t want to be. The wind protection from the aero-designed headlight is good, for an aero-designed headlight, but nothing like you’d get from a proper screen. If you want a touring bike, take a look at the Super Duke GT. Other grumpy old man complaints include a pretty crap turning circle, slightly vibey handlebars on a long run and an LED headlight that is brilliant in a straight line, but lacks spread for riding corners fast in the dark. It might have some practical touches, but this is not a Honda Goldwing.