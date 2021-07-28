MV Agusta Heads Down The Comic Strip – No, Not That One…

Over recent months, whenever an email from MV Agusta announced its arrival in your inbox, it was usually another slew of gorgeous images of whatever latest model they were peddling direct to our lizard brain lust cores. Not this time. Instead, it was to show off their new comic strip. Riiiiiiight… Harley Davidson builds an adventure bike, and MV moves into comics – welcome to 2021…

In some ways it’s not such a surprise, seeing as MV of all the Italian motorcycle manufacturers are the most ‘lifestyle’ oriented, but luckily with decent metal to back that ethos up. Comics are still considered cool, MV’s bikes are considered cool, why not marry the two because it’s not like you have to actually look at it if you don’t like that kind of thing, is it? Well, perhaps you should, as MV partnered with one of the best comic schools in Italy to create this, and it does at least appear rather striking.

Found in the ‘MV Stories’ section of the official website, characters have been created to match or somewhat mirror the bikes they ride and in the instance of issue#1, it’s all about Cesare in ‘Soul Of The Mountain’. With strong noirish undertones, he’s a helicopter pilot who lives in the mountains and gets about on his Tourism Veloce. But, wait, there’s a big bear on the loose! Drama! What will Cesare do? Etc!

There are eight characters in total, so we imagine another seven issues at least will be released. Also be aware that these will be written in Italian first and foremost, so it’s entirely possible some nuances could be lost in translation. But, hey, it’s something free and different at least!