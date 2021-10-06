MV Agusta’s ‘Most Extreme’ Brutale 1000 Ever – The Nurburgring

MV Agusta’s ‘Most Extreme’ Brutale 1000 Ever – The NurburgringArmani Moffatt
Most extreme – you say? At least, that’s what MV Agusta says about this new Brutale 1000, the Nurburgring, that it’s the ‘most extreme’ version they’ve ever produced. We think the ‘Rush’ variant may take umbrage with that statement, but what does it matter as this is another awesome MV to salivate over. And as there will be just 150 units produced, the scarcity will just make it even more desirable.
The Nurburgring is of course, in actuality, a base Brutale 1000 with special paint and some nice odds and sods chucked on. A trite way to describe it perhaps, but when the bones are so damn good why change too much? A claimed 208bhp makes it as powerful as any other naked out there, but the inline-four F4 RC derived engine delivers its huge power and torque figures just like a sportsbike does. No molly coddling, no concessions to being a naked bike – you wanted a proper naked sportsbike, so here it is, said MV.
It also has their latest MK100 Continental super advanced ABS system, the brand new comprehensive electronics package that graces all new MVs, and uber fashionable wings to keep that front wheel down under hard acceleration. Traction, cruise, launch and wheelie aspects all have control systems to help the rider tame the vicious output. There’s an amazing colour dash, smartphone connectivity and plenty of other toys to fiddle with.
On the chassis side of things there’s top-level Ohlins electronic suspension both front and rear (also sporting an electronic Ohlins steering damper), while brakes are taken care of by Brembo’s finest and stupendously brilliant Stylema calipers. So far, so Brutale normal, yet it’s the wheels where we see the first big change. Amazingly light and bespoke BST carbon-rim wheels (with CNC hubs) grace the Nurburgring, slashing unsprung weight and bumping steering and accuracy aspects up several levels. Carbon wheels rule, they really do make a huge difference and so will only aid to make this machine even more effective.
The included race kit also hacks weight away with a gorgeous, ultra-light and single-exit titanium Arrow exhaust system which will also, of course, let loose more of those Italian stallions being corralled by strict Euro5 regulations. The system comes in its own presentation box, which also includes a specific ECU for the zorst and a carbon-fibre passenger seat cover.
Lastly there are the colours, which are basically a natty silver with ‘Nurburgring Red’ splashes hither and thither. And that, our friends, is that! Now, brace yourselves, because the Nurburgring weighs in at just a few scant Euros shy of making a round forty-thousand. Yes, you read that right, this is a 40k naked! Even considering whatever exchange rates apply to you, it remains eye-watering expensive. Perhaps it should be dubbed ‘most expensive’ rather than ‘extreme’? But, is that likely to stop you dreaming of having one? Nah, course not – so get saving those pennies!
