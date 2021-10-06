MV Agusta’s ‘Most Extreme’ Brutale 1000 Ever – The Nurburgring

Most extreme – you say? At least, that’s what MV Agusta says about this new Brutale 1000, the Nurburgring, that it’s the ‘most extreme’ version they’ve ever produced. We think the ‘Rush’ variant may take umbrage with that statement, but what does it matter as this is another awesome MV to salivate over. And as there will be just 150 units produced, the scarcity will just make it even more desirable.

The Nurburgring is of course, in actuality, a base Brutale 1000 with special paint and some nice odds and sods chucked on. A trite way to describe it perhaps, but when the bones are so damn good why change too much? A claimed 208bhp makes it as powerful as any other naked out there, but the inline-four F4 RC derived engine delivers its huge power and torque figures just like a sportsbike does. No molly coddling, no concessions to being a naked bike – you wanted a proper naked sportsbike, so here it is, said MV.

It also has their latest MK100 Continental super advanced ABS system, the brand new comprehensive electronics package that graces all new MVs, and uber fashionable wings to keep that front wheel down under hard acceleration. Traction, cruise, launch and wheelie aspects all have control systems to help the rider tame the vicious output. There’s an amazing colour dash, smartphone connectivity and plenty of other toys to fiddle with.