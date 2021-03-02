MV’s 2021 Dragster 800 Is Looking Mighty Fine

Big, huge rear tyres may look cool. Scratch that, they definitely look cool, but for chassis designers they are also somewhat of a headache. Good thing, then, that MV Agusta knows their onions when it comes to frames and all the bits that hang off either end of them.

The Dragster 800 has always handled extremely well for a machine with such contrasting sizes of tyres. Wait, we hear you say, don’t many superbikes now have 120/200 front and back combinations? Yes they do, but they are superbikes, it’s a different story when it comes to middleweight naked machines or the cruiser type steed. In short, it’s much harder to develop them to feel as ‘normal’ as possible for the road. But MV managed it with aplomb.

Much like it’s close to the bone Brutale siblings, the 2021 Dragsters come in three main variants – the Rosso, RR and the RR SCS. But there’s also the RR SCS RC, which if we’re all being truly honest with each other is the one we’d all really want, although as there will only ever be 200 of them, maybe we can just dream about one instead.

Sharing the same engine and electronics upgrades as the Brutale, which you can read more about on our MV Agusta Brutale 800 article, the Dragster models are differentiated in ways obvious and otherwise. The RR and RR SCS roll on superbly special spoked wheels that absolutely look the part. The Rosso gets some smart alloy hoops while the RC gets proper lightweight forged badboys.