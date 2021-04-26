New 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000

Suzuki’s GSX-S1000, since its launch, has been a highly underrated naked motorcycle. Modest performances in group tests only underlined how the bike was behind the curve in terms of power and most especially the electronic paraphernalia department. With the new 2021 GSX, some of those weaknesses (in comparative terms) seem to have been addressed.

The 140-odd rear wheel horses the first GSX-S produced just about kept it roughly in the ballpark for naked sportsters. Yet make no mistake, the GSX was a roadster more than a naked sportsbike a la Aprilia’s Tuono, and was powered by an updated version of the venerable but effective GSX-R1000 K5 engine. With a focussed emphasis on low to mid-range stomp, matched with a chassis near perfectly balanced for attacking or strolling through varied national roads and an electronics suite that was far more angled at keeping you sunny side up than allowing you to push the envelope, it was nearly as good as anything else at the job.

Its styling was however, how shall we put this, extremely safe. It wasn’t a bad looking bike, neither was it ugly, it was just fairly run of the mill normal looking. And for riders who had a bit about them outside of commuting or general Sunday hacks, you had no option but to switch off the traction-control which even on the lowest setting curbed any enthusiastic throttle abuse. Yet 140bhp married to a modern chassis and tyres was more than manageable, and with the TC off the GSX suddenly developed a sparkling and rather fun personality. As we said, hugely underrated machine, and one that’s always been at a brilliant price.

The new bike we see here is anything but normal visage’wise, in fact it’s quite a brave choice by Suzuki. The stacked headlamp, for example, is the kind of design choice that will either be timeless, or look hopelessly outdated a few scant years hence. There will be no middle ground with this one! It does also leave a bit of a weird gap that will doubtless look far better when a fly-screen is fitted. The rest of the panelling is likewise as stark, with a neatly cut modernistic vibe. Suzuki’s new roadster looks sharp but best of all, folk will be talking about the styling now, rather than being generally indifferent about it.