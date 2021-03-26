New Ducati Monster Stirs

Ducati superbikes come and go. Released to big and usually fully deserved fanfare, they tend to make their mark, then sell out and win a bunch of races until their inevitable replacement calls time. The Monster line, meanwhile, has never stopped trucking since that first iteration made us sit up and take notice way back in 1993.

And now in 2021 we have a brand new one already in the process of being en route to our greedy mitts. And really, we cannot wait, because Ducati are turning back time on this one. And not as far as you may think, not all the way back to 1993, but more a decade or so in fact, although the philosophy is identical – lightweight fun.

And this is a good thing, a very good thing, because around a decade ago Ducati took the Monster range away from the sporty side of life, and focussed on road excellence. They did succeed in making it a far superior roadster than the range it replaced, but those two-valve engined Monsters were a huge amount of fun, and in many ways that fun had been engineered out unless you splurged on a rampant R model.

Now though, fun is back on the menu – and about time too. Ducati are well covered on the sports front with the Streetfighter, and the larger capacity incumbent Monster is still on sale, but if one wanted a mid-ranged giggle-inducer you would tend to look elsewhere. No longer, Ducati now have you covered with a claimed 111 gee gees, a thumping 93Nm of torque, but pushing just 166 dry kilos. The same engine that drives the Hypermotard and Supersport is in residence, adjusted for the Monster vibe of course, and it’s a giddy, revvy little bringer of pleasure.