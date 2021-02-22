New Indian Chief Range Hails 100 years Of History

Now, those of a sporty persuasion may think that Indian’s chief aim (sorry…) with the, er, Chief models in question, may be somewhat of a contradiction of sorts. According to Indian they provide ‘a stripped-down riding experience where power, minimalism and attitude lead the way’. The terminology suggests something faster and lighter – for a cruiser, they’re not the usual kind of words we tend to associate with them, although the attitude part is bang on, which we’ll come to.

Because, Indian engines have always had a bit of va-va-voom in them, markedly more so than most rivals in this category, which does lend to a healthy dollop of extra attitude. That added go is what made them fun, and they’re always only one set of open pipes away from more ballsy attitude than most would ever know what to do with.

The base version, if you could call it that, weighs in at £15,795. For that outlay the Chief Dark Horse gets same engine as the other pair – the Thunderstroke 116 lump which is claimed to boast an almost ludicrous 162Nm of torque. Even with a wet weight of over 300kg, that’s enough grunt to satisfy anyone. 19-inch cast wheels grace this beast, whereas the other two wear 16-inch rims.

The ‘middle’ sibling, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse, ups the ask to £17,695. Featuring different bars and further forward foot hangers, plus a bunch of other odds and sods, if those higher bars are your thing then look no further.