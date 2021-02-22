New Indian Chief Range Hails 100 years Of History

New Indian Chief Range Hails 100 years Of HistoryArmani Moffatt
Indian have released details on the latest updates to their ‘Chief’ lineup, exactly a century on from the first ever Indian Chief motorcycle. That’s a long old history, right there, and to celebrate they’ve given the current Chief range a bit of a polish.
Now, those of a sporty persuasion may think that Indian’s chief aim (sorry…) with the, er, Chief models in question, may be somewhat of a contradiction of sorts. According to Indian they provide ‘a stripped-down riding experience where power, minimalism and attitude lead the way’. The terminology suggests something faster and lighter – for a cruiser, they’re not the usual kind of words we tend to associate with them, although the attitude part is bang on, which we’ll come to.
Because, Indian engines have always had a bit of va-va-voom in them, markedly more so than most rivals in this category, which does lend to a healthy dollop of extra attitude. That added go is what made them fun, and they’re always only one set of open pipes away from more ballsy attitude than most would ever know what to do with.
The base version, if you could call it that, weighs in at £15,795. For that outlay the Chief Dark Horse gets same engine as the other pair – the Thunderstroke 116 lump which is claimed to boast an almost ludicrous 162Nm of torque. Even with a wet weight of over 300kg, that’s enough grunt to satisfy anyone. 19-inch cast wheels grace this beast, whereas the other two wear 16-inch rims.
The ‘middle’ sibling, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse, ups the ask to £17,695. Featuring different bars and further forward foot hangers, plus a bunch of other odds and sods, if those higher bars are your thing then look no further.
The most expensive of the bunch, the Super Chief Limited, drips with a traditional travelling cruiser vibe via its saddle bags, wider reach bars and big clear wind-shield. A fiver shy of £20,000 isn’t on the thrifty side though, and don’t forget these are all ‘starting from’ prices, before you start to delve into the huge and varied accessory line. Over 70 accessories thus far in matter of fact, to address everything from comfort and appearance to performance upgrades.
All three also come with a 4-inch touchscreen for a dash, which pretends it’s either a traditional rev-counter or a speedo when it’s not sat-nav’ing your arse somewhere. Either way, it’s a pretty cool little thing, blending modern visual and communication perks to old-school cruiser cool, perfectly.
If you’re already into this style of machine then we’re preaching to the converted when we say it’s always well worth trying out an Indian motorcycle. When it comes to cruisers they’re right up there, no question. Even die-hard sports or adventure fans would be able to find something in them to admire, and now with the latest Chief range out in the open, there are three more excellent choices for your consideration. So, off you pop!
