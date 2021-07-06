New Product Round Up

Are you one of the lucky folks to get their mitts on a shiny new Suzuki Hayabusa? Do you have a huge amount of money left over? Well, maybe you’d like to see your warp-speed crotch-rocket fitted with Suzuki’s official Akprapovic slip on cans? Yes? Ace, that’ll be the best part of £3,000, please… for cans… not even a full-system… you can buy a full titanium system for a Ducati for that much cash – A DUCATI! That’s around a fifth of the cost of the entire bike at £16,499, for cans… We think you get the point, but now we’re over that bit we must say that while they are indeed a pricey set of bolt-ons they are, admittedly, a cracking set of cans nonetheless. Fashioned from titanium, with carbon-fibre tips and foot-guards, you just know that everything will fit perfectly because Akrapovic do their homework to create quality gear. They have a two-year warranty, the catch being that if you have them fitted when you buy the bike, that adds another year to make it three. That’s also the time many owners will be able to swallow the price, wrapped up in a finance deal for the bike, which of course they can accommodate. One last point: if you’re after exhausts that add a half decent wallop of performance, you may want to hold fire. These are official, so having to adhere to many restrictions means performance gains will be minimal. There are of course many other official accessories available for the ‘Busa too which won’t make you spit your lunch out, check them out on Suzuki’s website.