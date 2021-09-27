New Suzuki GSX-S1000GT!Armani Moffatt
The modular concept has always been a thing in motorcycling, but never has it produced so many variables on a single bike theme as contemporary times, and they’re all at it. The very latest, and actually pretty damn smart looking Suzuki GSX-S1000GT, is another likely fine example of this philosophy, while giving beleaguered Suzuki dealers something fresh to peddle – at last.
Okay, okay, fresh’ish is probably more accurate, seeing as the heart of this new Grand Tourer is now sixteen years old! Yes it has been tweaked and updated in mechanical and technology terms, adjusted to meet the latest regulations, and yes the thrusty engine is something of a welcome throwback to bags and bags of drive, but otherwise it’s the same motor that was blowing us away with the 2005 GSX-R1000. For a purpose such as the GT is tasked with, it’s kind of perfect.
Over 150bhp and 100Nm of torque is controlled (and occasionally tamed) via a fully loaded electronics suite, ride-by-wire throttle and associated fuel-injection paraphernalia. Called the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), it’s an entire electronics ecosystem that works together to give you the best possible riding experience, with several modes on offer, up and down shifting, various levels of traction-control and so forth. There’s also the clutch-assist-system in evidence to make pulling away trouble free. It’s 2021, so obviously the GT will connect to your smartphone via the mySPIN app, letting you adjust things and coo at stats. The new TFT dash is looking quite the thing, too.
The front Kayaba 41mm USD fork is fully adjustable, likewise the rear shock and the brakes are decent four-pot ABS equipped Brembo monobloc jobbies gripping big 310mm discs. And then there’s the looks. We can’t be the only ones to think that it actually looks pretty sweet for a touring bike, right? Just like the naked GSX-S1000 it features some striking and modernistic lines, making the most of the small surface area needed for lights now LED options can do the same job at a much reduced real estate figure, leaving more room for aerodynamic aiding panelling.
So, it’s a thoroughly modern package filled with all the goodies, wrapped around and old but gold power-plant, but with a starting price also harking back more in the direction of times past. At least, in relative terms compared to its competition. £11,599 is, in this day and age, an absolute steal for a Grand Tourer loaded with modern conveniences. Yeah, it wasn’t that long ago when the Yamaha R1 superbike broke the £10,000 barrier and made us all gasp, but these days Suzuki is making a serious play for big sales at that price-point, given what you get in return.
Better yet, it’ll be available soon, with November slated as the month they hit dealers. If you were looking for a GT machine, this should certainly enter your decision making process or at the very least complicate making one. At this price, with this specification (and perhaps after a test ride), it’d be little surprise if the Suzuki route was the one you chose.
