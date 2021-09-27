New Suzuki GSX-S1000GT!

The modular concept has always been a thing in motorcycling, but never has it produced so many variables on a single bike theme as contemporary times, and they’re all at it. The very latest, and actually pretty damn smart looking Suzuki GSX-S1000GT, is another likely fine example of this philosophy, while giving beleaguered Suzuki dealers something fresh to peddle – at last.

Okay, okay, fresh’ish is probably more accurate, seeing as the heart of this new Grand Tourer is now sixteen years old! Yes it has been tweaked and updated in mechanical and technology terms, adjusted to meet the latest regulations, and yes the thrusty engine is something of a welcome throwback to bags and bags of drive, but otherwise it’s the same motor that was blowing us away with the 2005 GSX-R1000. For a purpose such as the GT is tasked with, it’s kind of perfect.

Over 150bhp and 100Nm of torque is controlled (and occasionally tamed) via a fully loaded electronics suite, ride-by-wire throttle and associated fuel-injection paraphernalia. Called the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), it’s an entire electronics ecosystem that works together to give you the best possible riding experience, with several modes on offer, up and down shifting, various levels of traction-control and so forth. There’s also the clutch-assist-system in evidence to make pulling away trouble free. It’s 2021, so obviously the GT will connect to your smartphone via the mySPIN app, letting you adjust things and coo at stats. The new TFT dash is looking quite the thing, too.