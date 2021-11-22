New Toys For The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R!

The king of cocking around, KTM’s big and bad Super Duke R, has some new bits and bobs for next year which will doubtless make it badder than ever. Did it need more? Nah, not really, but dammit we want more! Thusly KTM has conceded to our never quenched desire for said more – and slung on some uber-trick WP APEX semi-active suspension…

Second generation APEX suzzies no less and, well, that’s about it. Because of course, last year the SD had a pretty thorough facelift in mechanical terms with version 3.0, via a newly reworked nigh on 1.3-litre V-twin mad thing that powers it. There had also been freshly developed electronics and most importantly, a significant weight-loss program. The 2022 R enjoys all of those things, but now throws some pretty natty suspension into the mix.

It arrives from the box as you’d expect, same as most semi-active systems, with a limited number of preset options. In this particular case: Sport, Street and Comfort. At the rear end, there’s the option to adjust the spring preload via ten settings, each representing a 2mm step with, obviously, a maximum adjustment range of 20mm. So, back to the stock settings, and you can expect the electronic brains to work around these set parameters, doing their semi-active thing.#

But unlike a couple of other manufacturers, if you want more from it then you have to pay for it, specifically in this instance for the ‘Suspension Pro’ optional package.