Once More Unto The Breach, Dear Buell – 2021 Hammerhead 1190RX

Indeed, Buell’s last revival was under the EBR banner, when they were even racing in WSB until that particular return to grace went total fudge up. Honestly, Buell has had SO many of these rebirths we’re surprised the first bike off the production line this time isn’t called a Phoenix. But here’s the kicker – the 1190RX may be a few years old now, but it’s actually a pretty good bike.

It’s also a throwback to twins of old, which in sporting parlance don’t really exist any more in larger capacities and, no, the Ducati V2 doesn’t count seeing as it too is quite revvy. Nope, if there’s an engine to compare the Buell to, it’s Ducati’s 1198 line. This means significantly more powerful than something like a KTM RC8 and thus a decent top-end surge, but still with a bulging sack of low-down power and torque to catapult you out of turns with a big grin smeared all over your face.

In the RX’s first iteration, it made nearly 170bhp at the wheel which is more than enough, and plenty of grunty torque. This kind of twin was really the zenith of that style configuration before Ducati went all over-square with its Panigale range, to chase the revs needed to keep up with four-cylinder race bikes. Suffice to say, that when we tested the RX back then, the engine shone bright and there’s no reason why this updated version won’t either.

The bike comes in either their heritage colours, or carbon-fibre, though several colour options are shown on their website. The fuel-injected 1190cc twin is interesting in that it’s not a 60-degree engine, nor a 90-degree a la Ducati, but rather a 72-degree which certainly helps give it a slightly unique character. They claim 185bhp and 138Nm of torque at the crank, which marries up with results at the wheel we saw on the dyno of the EBR.