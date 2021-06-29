Oulton Park – Podium Joys! DB Race Services Ltd – Round 1

Quattro Group British Supersport

In the Quattro Plant British Supersport class, Jack Kennedy on the Bournemouth/HEL Performance Kawasaki had a fantastic weekend with a first and second in the two races at Oulton Park. Jack looked on form from the off and was keen to start his Supersport class where he left it a few seasons ago.

Jack rode the Kawasaki ZX-636 so well during practice and qualifying starting the opening Sprint race on Saturday from second place on the grid. He got a fantastic start and soon he and Bradley Perie were off into the distance having their own battle. Swapping positions and making an exceptional pass in the closing stages to take the lead and the win!

For the main feature race on the Sunday, he started from pole position. Once again Brad and Jack were off and locked in their own battle, dicing for places on various laps. Jack took to the front and looked comfortable but Brad made a bold move on the final lap into the last corner and the previous day’s results were swapped around with Jack finishing in second place.

Jack Kennedy: