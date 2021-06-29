Oulton Park – Podium Joys! DB Race Services Ltd – Round 1

Oulton Park – Podium Joys! DB Race Services Ltd – Round 1Armani
Quattro Group British Supersport
In the Quattro Plant British Supersport class, Jack Kennedy on the Bournemouth/HEL Performance Kawasaki had a fantastic weekend with a first and second in the two races at Oulton Park. Jack looked on form from the off and was keen to start his Supersport class where he left it a few seasons ago.
Jack rode the Kawasaki ZX-636 so well during practice and qualifying starting the opening Sprint race on Saturday from second place on the grid. He got a fantastic start and soon he and Bradley Perie were off into the distance having their own battle. Swapping positions and making an exceptional pass in the closing stages to take the lead and the win!
For the main feature race on the Sunday, he started from pole position. Once again Brad and Jack were off and locked in their own battle, dicing for places on various laps. Jack took to the front and looked comfortable but Brad made a bold move on the final lap into the last corner and the previous day’s results were swapped around with Jack finishing in second place.
Jack Kennedy:
“I was amazed I was able to win on Saturday as I realised on the sighting lap that the steering damper was broken after a crash at the end of qualifying. It felt very strange to ride but I’m over the moon to have been able to win the first race of the season for the Bournemouth/HEL Performance Kawasaki.
All-in-all it was a great weekend with the new project on the Kawasaki ZX-636, we have to be happy with a 1 – 2. Obviously, we wanted to win the feature race today but we went the wrong way with a setting change which gave me some front chatter which hampered me in the later stages of the race. Brad just came up the inside but the Yamaha was so strong off the bottom that I couldn’t get the drag to the line.
Really happy to come away with a 1 – 2 and it’s early days yet, we still have some work to do on the bike but it’s a great start to my Championship and I am looking forward to Knockhill. I’d like to thank all the team for their hard work and it’s going to be a good season.”
Pirelli National Superstock
Luke Mossey made the switch to the National Superstock class this year with the Bournemouth/HEL Performance Kawasaki team and he made a welcome return to the podium with a fantastic second place, his first podium since 2017.
Luke set out well from the start of the weekend, he qualified in fourth place for the main race on Sunday and he was away with the leaders from the start. He pushed hard throughout the race and was locked in a close battle with his long-term friend, Billy McConnell for the podium positions.
Luke set some strong times but was unable to catch race leader, Taylor Mackenzie. He secured a fantastic second place.
Luke Mossey – Luke:
“What a weekend! Everything felt good from the start and I was able to jump on the Bournemouth Kawasaki, make a few tweaks and it felt good.
The team have worked extremely hard all weekend and as most know it wasn’t the easiest off season and a huge thank you to Pete Extance, Bournemouth Kawasaki, HEL Performance, DB Race Services and all my personal sponsors to help me get here.
I’ve not been on the podium since 2017 so to be back there was such a great feeling.
It was such a tough battle in the race, you can’t give an inch in that Superstock class or someone is there fighting for the position.
I had a really good race with my old buddy Billy McConnell and it was great to be back out on track with him again.
Once again thank you so much to everyone who helped me achieve this at Oulton.
Roll on the rest of the year!”
